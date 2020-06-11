Drive-by shooting sends police on search for gunman

Detectives are looking for a man who fired multiple shots at an occupied car near U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 9 a.m., 911 dispatchers were alerted to a shooting on Embarcadero Road near East Bayshore Road, according to a press release. The intersection, a major entry and exit point from the freeway, is near several businesses and the Baylands Athletics Center.

Officers who responded to the scene found out a man in his 20s had stopped in the left-turn lane on eastbound Embarcadero Road, which leads into a business park. Someone in another car that came from southbound East Bayshore Road and turned right onto Embarcadero opened fire, police said. The gunman shot multiple times before he took off for northbound Highway 101.

The man whose car was hit by gunshots was not injured and there were no reports of other vehicles struck during the shooting, police said.

Police gathered evidence at the scene. Detectives are looking into whether the shooting was random or targeted, according to police.