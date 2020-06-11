News

Drive-by shooting sends police on search for gunman

Detectives investigating if incident was random or targeted

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 11, 2020, 2:10 pm
This image obtained through a surveillance system shows a red, newer model Chevrolet SUV that carried a man who fired multiple shots at an occupied car on Embarcadero Road near East Bayshore Road in Palo Alto on June 10. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.

Detectives are looking for a man who fired multiple shots at an occupied car near U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 9 a.m., 911 dispatchers were alerted to a shooting on Embarcadero Road near East Bayshore Road, according to a press release. The intersection, a major entry and exit point from the freeway, is near several businesses and the Baylands Athletics Center.

Officers who responded to the scene found out a man in his 20s had stopped in the left-turn lane on eastbound Embarcadero Road, which leads into a business park. Someone in another car that came from southbound East Bayshore Road and turned right onto Embarcadero opened fire, police said. The gunman shot multiple times before he took off for northbound Highway 101.

The man whose car was hit by gunshots was not injured and there were no reports of other vehicles struck during the shooting, police said.

Police gathered evidence at the scene. Detectives are looking into whether the shooting was random or targeted, according to police.

The armed person was described as a Pacific Islander man in his 20s who had dreadlocks and wore a face mask, police said. His front seat passenger was described as a Pacific Islander woman also in her 20s. They were in a red, newer model Chevrolet SUV that had tinted windows at its rear, no front license plate and a temporary rear paper license plate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.

