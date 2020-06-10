Menlo Park's child care centers to stay, but with rate hike

Other council members such as Mayor Cecilia Taylor weren't ready to commit to the idea or the preliminary step of sending a letter without doing some research first.

The proposal received four votes; Councilman Ray Mueller abstained. He had proposed to send a letter to leaders in San Mateo County involved in child care policy issues to ask for funding support and consider using the city's day care programs as a training ground for new early childhood educators. Doing so could help tackle the challenge of the severe shortage of early childhood teachers in the area, he added.

The Menlo Park City Council voted Tuesday night to keep the centers open, despite a significant increase in operating costs due new social distancing requirements imposed by regulators to minimize the risk of children or staff contracting COVID-19 there. Members also agreed to raise tuition at the Menlo Children's Center by $500 per month, putting the center's rates closer to the median cost of other local daycare programs.

Local parents whose children attend the two city-subsidized child care programs in Menlo Park, the Menlo Children's Center and the Belle Haven Child Development Center, can breathe a little easier now knowing that one of the rare affordable child care options in the city won't be shut down.

She expressed discomfort with children being bused after nightfall to and from the city's other community center across town, the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, as the city plans to do when the community center is closed for construction. It's not yet clear when either the Arrillaga or the Onetta Harris community centers will be able to open next, and the Onetta Harris center is slated for demolition expected next March as the city moves forward with rebuilding a new community center and library there with support from Facebook.

"The Onetta Harris Community Center is a monument here, said Belle Haven resident Marcelline Combs. "It is a monument here. … It is still a safe place that children that live in the community can go to and be able to walk home and feel safe."

As they near the end of their budget-planning process, council members also raised budget items they want to be preserved that have been on the chopping block, including continuing to operate the Onetta Harris Community Center, and retain the city's membership in the Peninsula Library System network. One challenge with any community center or library is it's not clear when they will be allowed to reopen because of COVID-19 restrictions. If the Arrillaga Recreation center is allowed to reopen, then the Onetta Harris Community Center should be allowed to reopen as well as a matter of equity, several community members said in public comment.

Families that send their children to the Menlo Children's Center are encouraged to contact the city if they feel a $500 increase would price them out of the program, said Councilwoman Catherine Carlton.

Staff had estimated that running the child care centers for the 2020-2021 fiscal year would require about a $1.2 million subsidy at the Belle Haven child Development center and $454,300 at the Menlo Children's Center, if the city were to raise the tuition by about $1,100 per month. The city's subsidy will ultimately be larger than that $454,300 figure because the tuition increase will be $500, rather than $1,100 per month.

"I want to see the city increase efforts to be inclusive for communities of color and marginalized communities," said commenter Kevin Gallagher. The county's curfew last week, he said, he saw as a sign that "the county values property over people."

The council also received a number of public comments asking members to reduce funding for police services and invest those funds in other departments like community services and community development, as well as education and health initiatives, which aren't as clearly tied to the city's budget and programs.

"When you cut everything like crazy it can leave sharp edges and corners," Mueller said. "I want to give a little bit of a cushion ...to smooth the edges so things can work."

Council members asked staff to bring back a list of the remaining items and said it would be OK to dip into the city's reserves – somewhere around the low-six-figures.

The first phase will allow lap swimming and summer camps. The second phase will allow more programming within the facility, including Masters swimming, swim lessons and family open swim time. Phase three would add in the pool's Aqua-fit program, reopen some locker rooms and restrooms, showers, a front office and youth sports. Phase four would be a return to normal operations with a full program, plus enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.

People also may not occupy locker rooms and restrooms and equipment will be heavily cleaned. Equipment would be wiped down after each use. Employees will fill out a digital daily health check form, and patrons will have their temperatures checked before entering the facility.

Visitors will not be permitted to gather with non-family members, will have to wear face coverings when not in the pool and maintain a 6-foot distance from other people inside and out of the pool.

The Menlo Park council also approved the new terms of its contract with third-party pool operator Team Sheeper to reopen the city's pools in a phased approach at Burgess Park and Belle Haven, clearing the way for the pool to reopen.

Taylor and Councilwoman Betsy Nash expressed interest in enacting additional cuts to the police department, beyond what has already been proposed in the upcoming budget. Taylor said she'd like to see the police budget reduced by 20%. Nash said she was planning to bring forward a resolution in support of the Black Lives Matter movement to an upcoming council meeting.

Menlo Park's child care centers to stay, but with rate hike

Locals also ask council to cut police funding in response to recent events