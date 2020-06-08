Community Briefs: Cafe Borrone temporarily closes, Menlo Park Library and Kepler's open for pickups

"Cafe Borrone cares for the health of our staff and guests, while also actively participating in breaking any chain of transmission and flattening the curve. We do not know our re-opening date," the Cafe Borrone website states.

After raising more than $100,000 through a GoFundMe online fundraising campaign, and reopening for takeout, Menlo Park's Cafe Borrone has closed down temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

It's a different process from the browse-and-self-checkout system, but Singh said that the library's first priority was to make sure staff and patrons felt safe, and to give folks enough space to ensure social distancing.

Visitors must use their library card via the library's website to put a book on hold, and then are alerted by email when it is ready. At that point, they must make an appointment online to pick up their materials. At the scheduled time, visitors approach the front of the library, where a canopied desk has been set up. The librarian there checks the visitor in and alerts another librarian inside the library, via walkie-talkie, so they know which item to deliver through a protected glass window at the front doors of the library.

As of June 5, the new system seemed to be working well, said Rani Singh, access services manager at the Menlo Park library.

The Menlo Park Library reopened June 2 for people to pick up materials they have put on hold. The San Mateo County Library system also started offering curbside pickup , on June 6.

In response to recent events, the store has curated lists reading recommendations to help combat racism here and support Black authors here , according to its website.

Kepler's Books has also reopened for pickups at its plaza at 1010 El Camino Real. Customers order their materials online and then can come pick up the item by scheduled appointment. The bookstore is open for pickups from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Community Briefs: Cafe Borrone temporarily closes, Menlo Park Library and Kepler's open for pickups