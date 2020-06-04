Tonight: Telephone Town Hall scheduled with Menlo Park mayor, police chief

The city of Menlo Park is scheduled to host a town hall meeting by telephone on Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m. with Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor and Police Chief Dave Bertini.

The city will call households at that time, according to the city website. People can simply answer the phone, or dial in at 1-877-229-8493 and enter the the PIN code 119-449.

Both Taylor and Bertini attended and spoke at a peaceful protest in Menlo Park on Monday in response to the killing of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Bertini addressed the council about the protests and "tumultuous situation nationwide," as he described it.

"This horrible treatment of Mr. Floyd has caused a great swelling of anger and angst amongst everyone, including law enforcement, and we feel the same anger and angst and pain that everyone else does," he said.