Tonight: Telephone Town Hall scheduled with Menlo Park mayor, police chief

The city of Menlo Park is scheduled to host a town hall meeting by telephone on Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m. with Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor and Police Chief Dave Bertini.
The city will call households at that time, according to the city website. People can simply answer the phone, or dial in at 1-877-229-8493 and enter the the PIN code 119-449.
Both Taylor and Bertini attended and spoke at a peaceful protest in Menlo Park on Monday in response to the killing of George Floyd.
On Tuesday, Bertini addressed the council about the protests and "tumultuous situation nationwide," as he described it.
"This horrible treatment of Mr. Floyd has caused a great swelling of anger and angst amongst everyone, including law enforcement, and we feel the same anger and angst and pain that everyone else does," he said.
Police officers swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and the Constitution includes the First Amendment, he said. "People have a right to protest and gather."
He said that there had been some social media notifications circulating that caused some concerns among law enforcement tin advance of the Redwood City protest Tuesday, signaling potential for looting in San Mateo County that night.
"We have not been able to find any evidence that would indicate the information in the anonymous post is credible, but unfortunately, it could provide some folks into our towns and our communities who may want to take advantage of the peaceful protest to do harm," he said.
"To that end, we have staffed up tonight and for the foreseeable future," he added. "We will be highly visible tonight and into foreseeable future to try to dissuade any of these groups from coming in and taking advantage of this righteous anger and protest for their own gains, whether it's criminal destruction or just anarchy."
