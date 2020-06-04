News

Tonight: Telephone Town Hall scheduled with Menlo Park mayor, police chief

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 4, 2020, 11:56 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor. The city of Menlo Park is scheduled to host a town hall meeting by telephone on Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m. with Taylor and Police Chief Dave Bertini.

The city of Menlo Park is scheduled to host a town hall meeting by telephone on Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m. with Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor and Police Chief Dave Bertini.

The city will call households at that time, according to the city website. People can simply answer the phone, or dial in at 1-877-229-8493 and enter the the PIN code 119-449.

Both Taylor and Bertini attended and spoke at a peaceful protest in Menlo Park on Monday in response to the killing of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Bertini addressed the council about the protests and "tumultuous situation nationwide," as he described it.

"This horrible treatment of Mr. Floyd has caused a great swelling of anger and angst amongst everyone, including law enforcement, and we feel the same anger and angst and pain that everyone else does," he said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Police officers swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and the Constitution includes the First Amendment, he said. "People have a right to protest and gather."

He said that there had been some social media notifications circulating that caused some concerns among law enforcement tin advance of the Redwood City protest Tuesday, signaling potential for looting in San Mateo County that night.

"We have not been able to find any evidence that would indicate the information in the anonymous post is credible, but unfortunately, it could provide some folks into our towns and our communities who may want to take advantage of the peaceful protest to do harm," he said.

"To that end, we have staffed up tonight and for the foreseeable future," he added. "We will be highly visible tonight and into foreseeable future to try to dissuade any of these groups from coming in and taking advantage of this righteous anger and protest for their own gains, whether it's criminal destruction or just anarchy."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Tonight: Telephone Town Hall scheduled with Menlo Park mayor, police chief

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 4, 2020, 11:56 am

The city of Menlo Park is scheduled to host a town hall meeting by telephone on Thursday, June 4, at 6 p.m. with Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor and Police Chief Dave Bertini.

The city will call households at that time, according to the city website. People can simply answer the phone, or dial in at 1-877-229-8493 and enter the the PIN code 119-449.

Both Taylor and Bertini attended and spoke at a peaceful protest in Menlo Park on Monday in response to the killing of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, Bertini addressed the council about the protests and "tumultuous situation nationwide," as he described it.

"This horrible treatment of Mr. Floyd has caused a great swelling of anger and angst amongst everyone, including law enforcement, and we feel the same anger and angst and pain that everyone else does," he said.

Police officers swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and the Constitution includes the First Amendment, he said. "People have a right to protest and gather."

He said that there had been some social media notifications circulating that caused some concerns among law enforcement tin advance of the Redwood City protest Tuesday, signaling potential for looting in San Mateo County that night.

"We have not been able to find any evidence that would indicate the information in the anonymous post is credible, but unfortunately, it could provide some folks into our towns and our communities who may want to take advantage of the peaceful protest to do harm," he said.

"To that end, we have staffed up tonight and for the foreseeable future," he added. "We will be highly visible tonight and into foreseeable future to try to dissuade any of these groups from coming in and taking advantage of this righteous anger and protest for their own gains, whether it's criminal destruction or just anarchy."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.