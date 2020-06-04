Menlo Park police arrest four men allegedly breaking curfew, having handgun in car

Police officers in Menlo Park arrested the occupants of two vehicles Tuesday night on suspicion of violating curfew and having a concealed weapon, according to a press release from the police department.

The vehicles were stopped on Kenwood Drive, a residential road near the shopping center at El Camino Real and Middle Avenue, around 9:55 p.m. on June 2. The countywide curfew had been in effect since 8:30 p.m.

The person who reported the suspicious vehicles said he could hear the occupants talking about stolen merchandise, according to the police.

Officers arrived within moments, and spoke with the vehicles' occupants.

One occupant said he had a loaded handgun concealed in one of the two vehicles. Another had a felony warrant out for his arrest.