Menlo Park police arrest four men allegedly breaking curfew, having handgun in car

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 4, 2020, 11:42 am
Police officers in Menlo Park arrested the occupants of two vehicles Tuesday night on suspicion of violating curfew and having a concealed weapon, according to a press release from the police department.

The vehicles were stopped on Kenwood Drive, a residential road near the shopping center at El Camino Real and Middle Avenue, around 9:55 p.m. on June 2. The countywide curfew had been in effect since 8:30 p.m.

The person who reported the suspicious vehicles said he could hear the occupants talking about stolen merchandise, according to the police.

Officers arrived within moments, and spoke with the vehicles' occupants.

One occupant said he had a loaded handgun concealed in one of the two vehicles. Another had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

The police arrested a 25-year-old man from Hayward on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and violating the county's curfew ordinance. Officers also arrested two men ages 18 and 19 from Redwood City and a 36-year-old man from San Jose for violating the curfew ordinance.

The Menlo Park Police Department is working to prevent criminal activity, including any type of property destruction and looting, and will use every tool available to protect our community,” Menlo Park Police Chief Dave Bertini said in the press statement.

Comments

OrderNLaw
Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
1 hour ago
OrderNLaw, Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
1 hour ago
‘When guns are outlawed ONLY outlaws will have guns’

