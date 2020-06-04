During pandemic, new group takes lead in organizing Menlo Park's volunteer emergency response

A pandemic is a unique kind of public emergency.
Unlike the emergencies communities are used to preparing for – fires, floods, earthquakes – the recent pandemic hasn't undermined physical structures but social ones.
It's forced people into their homes and separated them from the institutions that usually make up daily life – school, work, civic activities and religious activities, said San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow in a recent discussion with the county's Board of Supervisors.
People used to preparing for emergencies are learning that the usual practices aren't working how they expected under pandemic circumstances. And for a group in Menlo Park, MPC Ready, the coronavirus is creating new obstacles and opportunities to protect and connect the community.
Emergency readiness alphabet soup
For the uninitiated, there are a lot of acronyms that go into emergency readiness, said Sean Ballard, who serves as the chair of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District's volunteer Community Crisis Management board.
With the sponsorship of the fire district, the Community Crisis Management team is responsible for training, logistics and communication.
Each community in the fire protection district has its own volunteer emergency response organization, with Atherton's ADAPT program being the oldest and most established. Menlo Park's MPC Ready just started this year, and East Palo Alto has its own organization.
The "crown jewel" of the emergency readiness training the group offers is CERT, which stands for Community Emergency Response Team, according to Ballard. To be CERT-trained is to have a credential from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA). It's a lengthy training program and, once completed, those trained volunteers are ready to be called upon in case of disaster.
Traditionally, the disasters they prepare for are more along the lines of a major earthquake demolishing Highway 101 and Stanford University, and people couldn't get other emergency help. That's a more typical scenario when a CERT team would be activated, said co-chair Lynne Bramlett.
CERT training doesn't dive much into how to handle a pandemic, Ballard said. The training focuses on things like how to evaluate a building's safety, perform medical triage, do a light search and understand the chain of command in an emergency situation, he said.
"We train for a very specific type of disaster, not the type of disaster we're in," he said.
Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman agreed. "We've never trained for a disaster like this because I don't think anyone could have conceived of this," he said.
A growing organization
Because Menlo Park's emergency readiness organization, MPC Ready, is so new, it has had to develop a network of volunteers virtually, using tools like email, Nextdoor and social media, Ballard said.
Still, since January, the organization has expanded to about 300 volunteers across Menlo Park, according to Bramlett.
One of the first steps of the process has been to subdivide Menlo Park into geographic areas where there are leaders assigned to each neighborhood who can communicate with residents and coordinate aid if needed.
At the most hyperlocal level, there are block coordinators, who focus on the eight to 20 residences nearest them, Bramlett said. They reach out to their neighbors, introduce themselves, prepare a letter, develop a neighborhood roster and find out what kind of help their neighbors need. Bramlett said she's aiming to get a block coordinator in every block in Menlo Park – but recruiting is hard work.
Above the block coordinator in the hierarchy is the neighborhood coordinator, to whom block captains report. And above the neighborhood coordinator is an area coordinator. All but one part of Menlo Park now has an area coordinator, Bramlett said.
MPC Ready hosts regular meetings for coordinators and puts out a newsletter. The organization also meets regularly with a representative of the city of Menlo Park – currently Mike Noce from the city's housing division.
In Menlo Park and Atherton, the responses have been different. Typically, the chain of command in emergency situations runs from the state governor down to police chiefs, who are authorized to decide how to use volunteers. Atherton's Police Chief, Steven McCulley, took formal action to "activate" the volunteers to check in on their neighbors, while Menlo Park's Chief Dave Bertini did not.
One concern, several sources said, is that many of the CERT-trained volunteers in the community are retirees or seniors, an age group that is more at-risk of developing complications from COVID-19.
But despite all of the jargon around whether a group is activated or not, what Atherton's ADAPT team and Menlo Park's MPC Ready teams are doing is essentially the same – asking volunteers to check in on their neighbors.
Unlike other disasters that run their course through a community quickly, the COVID-19 pandemic is slow-burning and ongoing.
And without clear directives for how volunteers used to hands-on helping can step up to fix the problem, adapting to the new task at hand – just being a good neighbor – may require a mind-shift.
"Folks want to be useful. They want to be helpful," Ballard said. "Nobody signed up for these trainings and certifications for their own sake."
Bramlett, who is still recruiting volunteers, said she's already seeing the positive impact of the program in her own life. "When I walk around my neighborhood ... I have connections I never would have had had I not gotten involved with this."
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Ballard is a board member of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District. He is chair of the district's volunteer Community Crisis Management board.
Comments
Menlo Park: Park Forest
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
It is great that MPC Ready is, neighborhood by neighborhood, developing a citizen-based emergency preparedness capability for the citizens of Menlo Park.
It is a disappointment that the City of Menlo Park has absolutely no idea how to use this important citizen preparedness capability while the City of Palo Alto and the Town of Atherton have activated their volunteers for the current Covid-19 Pandemic without in any way placing those volunteers at risk. I am a Federally qualified CERT, I was an ADAPT member when I lived in Atherton and I am a currently an activated Palo Alto CERT (because I have a professional place of business in Palo Alto.)
In my Park Forest neighborhood we have an Area Preparedness Coordinator, three Neighborhood Preparedness Coordinators and eight Block Preparedness Coordinators covering over 100 homes. We know exactly what is happening in our neighborhood. We check on each other on a regular basis. We are sharing supplies and services with those who need them.
I have not seen a MP police car in our neighborhood since the Shelter in Place began. The city has NO idea what is going on in our neighborhood because they refuse to establish a chain of command that connects self-activated neighborhoods such as ours to the City's Emergency Operation Center - as have Palo Alto and Atherton. The Police Chief believes that emergency response requires a badge and a gun and had told us that he will NOT active well-organized neighborhoods, so we are YOYO's - You are On Your Own.
As a well-organized self-activated neighborhood Park Forest is proud to be On Our Own because we know that citizens can take care of each other and that we don't need a badge and a gun to do that.
The City of Menlo Park will be deeply handicapped in the event of a large-scale disaster such as an earthquake because it has not accepted citizen volunteers as an essential part of our community's emergency preparedness. The city's very limited emergency staff will be totally incapable of responding to widespread power outages, fires, structural collapses and blocked roads. Well organized neighborhoods that are connected to the city's EOC would provide both eyes in the neighborhoods and vital local response capability.
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
The foundation of the MPC Ready effort is the wonderful network of about 350 volunteers (and rising) that start with the Area Coordinators. They have worked tirelessly to map their overall Area and to recruit Block Coordinators for every street in the Area. The effort continues and it's being supported by other volunteers in the network! Neighborhood Coordinators are also actively helping to recruit and to support Block Coordinators. The Block Coordinators are going forth to meet neighbors, establish ties, provide support and to recruit more Block Coordinators! This grass-roots effort is growing thanks to the many volunteers who, unfortunately, were not named in the article. I'm just a small part of this overall effort.
The MPC Ready Board provides additional support as does the CCM/CERT Advisory Board. This is a team effort, working together, towards the goal of having every street across Menlo Park, and the adjacent unincorporated County, being supported by a Block Coordinator.
Following a disaster, the neighbors will be the first people that we see. The MPC Ready program is focused on helping neighbors to build social ties ahead of a major disaster, and to have the tools and resources needed to work together as a team following a major emergency or disaster. The time commitment can be as little as 3 hours per month, on average. We can also help you to organize your neighborhood!
We still need more Block Coordinators! Please consider becoming one. us.Web Link
The public is also cordially invited to our June 27 Community Meeting (9-10:15 a.m.) where Scott James, author of Prepared Neighborhoods: Creating Resilience One Street at a Time, will speak about how Menlo Park and the adjacent County can create more disaster ready and enjoyable neighborhoods. Web Link
The effort continues and it is very much a "we" effort.