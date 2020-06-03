News

Thursday: Supervisor Don Horsley, local leaders to hold 'virtual coffee'

Meeting billed as opportunity to hear from officials on COVID-19 'and other issues important to you'

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 3, 2020, 2:27 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley will join Portola Valley Mayor Jeff Aalfs and other local leaders for a "virtual coffee" June 4. Almanac file photo.

Portola Valley Mayor Jeff Aalfs is hosting a 'virtual coffee' with San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley and other local leaders at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, to discuss the coronavirus pandemic "and other issues important to you," according to a message on the town's website.

Joining the coffee will be Capt. Christina Corpus from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office; Roberta Zarea, superintendent of the Portola Valley School District; Karyn Bechtel, president of the Portola Valley School District board; and Jeremy Dennis, Portola Valley town manager. They will be taking questions after a short presentation.

Follow this link to join the Zoom meeting (with code 896245) or call (888) 788-0099.

