Eviction bans to continue through June in San Mateo County

Struggling renters – of homes and small-scale storefronts – in Menlo Park and some county areas will get a break for at least one more month before facing eviction for not paying rent.

On May 29, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that extends the authority of local governments to stop evictions for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through July 28.

Both the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and the Menlo Park City Council took action this week to extend through June the bans they had enacted to keep evictions at bay while public health orders demand people stay in their homes, and in many situations, prevent them from earning their usual incomes.

"More than 4 million workers in California, and 36 million workers nationwide, have filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits, resulting in unemployment rates not seen since the depths of the Great Depression," the ordinance states.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously May 26 to extend for an additional month the ban it had placed on residential evictions for households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the county.