Eviction bans to continue through June in San Mateo County

Struggling renters – of homes and small-scale storefronts – in Menlo Park and some county areas will get a break for at least one more month before facing eviction for not paying rent.
On May 29, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that extends the authority of local governments to stop evictions for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through July 28.
Both the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and the Menlo Park City Council took action this week to extend through June the bans they had enacted to keep evictions at bay while public health orders demand people stay in their homes, and in many situations, prevent them from earning their usual incomes.
"More than 4 million workers in California, and 36 million workers nationwide, have filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits, resulting in unemployment rates not seen since the depths of the Great Depression," the ordinance states.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously May 26 to extend for an additional month the ban it had placed on residential evictions for households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the county.
The supervisors also voted unanimously to extend a separate ban on evictions it had enacted for small business tenants in commercial areas only in unincorporated San Mateo County, which includes the commercial area in West Menlo Park along Alameda de las Pulgas, as well as North Fair Oaks.
The City of Menlo Park also acted Thursday to extend until June 30 a ban it had enacted on evictions for small businesses within city limits. The ordinance applies to small businesses that had annual gross receipts of not more than $2,500,000 for the 2019 calendar year.
The Menlo Park ordinance, initially enacted in April, requires tenants to pay back the overdue rent within 90 days, and no more than 180 days after the urgency ordinance ends.
Comments
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Late fees added on top of past due rents whether commercial or residential?
Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
FYI for those thinking about taking advantage of this: this is probably unconstitutional, and it’s probably going to be nullified.
Thank god, too. I have all the sympathy in the world for those who’ve lost their jobs due to the lockdown and are struggling to pay rent, but forcing landlords should somehow pick up the slack and pay your rent for you is absurdly wrong. The government can’t make rent “free.” Building and maintaining houses and running a property business takes money, time, and effort from other people—and you aren’t entitled to any of that.
Menlo Park: Belle Haven
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
There will be bankruptcies, evictions, and all kinds of bad things for both tenants and landlords. It's possible that rents will go lower and landlords will be glad to have a reliable tenant who can pay. Anything that buys time, so people can keep going until we know how bad it's going to be is worth a try.