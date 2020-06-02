News

San Mateo County, city of Palo Alto institute curfews starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Announcements come in advance of George Floyd protest in Redwood City

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 2, 2020, 3:28 pm
Updated: Tue, Jun 2, 2020, 3:51 pm
Workers nail boards to the front of Cafe Borrone in Menlo Park on June 2. Menlo Park police reported on Twitter that the department has received anonymous social media posts indicating potential looting within the county Tuesday night. Looting has occurred during some of the protests against the death of George Floyd in parts of the Bay Area. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

San Mateo County is instituting a curfew on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in response to widespread looting and vandalism reported around the Bay Area following the killing of an unarmed black man in the custody of Minneapolis police last week.

The curfew will run from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights, county Board of Supervisors president Warren Slocum announced on Twitter.

The city of Palo Alto also announced it is implementing a 10-day curfew beginning Tuesday night. Violation of the curfew, which will be in effect between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., is considered a misdemeanor. City Manager Ed Shikada notified business owners of the curfew in an email message earlier today. The curfew, he said, is "based on monitoring of potential criminal activity in the region."

Alameda and Contra Costa counties are among the local jurisdictions that have instituted similar countywide curfews as the region has been roiled by demonstrations over the death of George Floyd last week, with some gatherings leading to property crime and violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

A George Floyd protest is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Redwood City. Some businesses nearby have boarded up, and many Redwood City restaurants are reporting that they're closed today. Workers were also seen boarding up Cafe Borrone in Menlo Park Tuesday afternoon.

Menlo Park police reported on Twitter that the department has received anonymous social media posts indicating potential looting within the county Tuesday night.

"At this time, we are unable to confirm if this information is credible," the department said. "We are prepared to respond to any criminal issues as they arise."

A peaceful protest on Monday, June 1, drew hundreds to the streets of Menlo Park and Palo Alto in the morning and afternoon. Smaller demonstrations were held in Palo Alto and East Palo Alto, as well as at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, in the evening.

Embarcadero Media staff contributed to this report.

whatever
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
55 minutes ago
whatever, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
55 minutes ago
Perhaps a curfew on Trump's mouth and fingers would be more effective in keeping the peace.

Mark L
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
32 minutes ago
Mark L, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
32 minutes ago
Time to get those guns unlocked and loaded!

