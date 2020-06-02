San Mateo County, city of Palo Alto institute curfews starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

San Mateo County is instituting a curfew on Tuesday and Wednesday nights in response to widespread looting and vandalism reported around the Bay Area following the killing of an unarmed black man in the custody of Minneapolis police last week.

The curfew will run from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights, county Board of Supervisors president Warren Slocum announced on Twitter.

The city of Palo Alto also announced it is implementing a 10-day curfew beginning Tuesday night. Violation of the curfew, which will be in effect between 8:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., is considered a misdemeanor. City Manager Ed Shikada notified business owners of the curfew in an email message earlier today. The curfew, he said, is "based on monitoring of potential criminal activity in the region."

Alameda and Contra Costa counties are among the local jurisdictions that have instituted similar countywide curfews as the region has been roiled by demonstrations over the death of George Floyd last week, with some gatherings leading to property crime and violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

A George Floyd protest is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Redwood City. Some businesses nearby have boarded up, and many Redwood City restaurants are reporting that they're closed today. Workers were also seen boarding up Cafe Borrone in Menlo Park Tuesday afternoon.