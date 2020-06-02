News

PG&E to host wildfire safety webinar Wednesday

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 2, 2020, 2:59 pm
Nicholas Gurr, a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighter, turns away from the heat of the fire while supervising a controlled burn at the entrance of Huddart Park in Woodside on Feb. 18. The burn was part of the final stage of a project authorized by a state of emergency declared by Gov. Gavin Newsom, which mandated that 35 high-risk areas across the state receive immediate wildfire mitigation work. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

PG&E is hosting a virtual meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, for San Mateo and Santa Clara County residents interested in learning about the utility's wildfire safety program.

The company has been holding similar webinars for residents throughout the state, with more scheduled throughout the summer.

"These virtual gatherings will allow community members to learn more about wildfire safety and emergency preparedness, meet with PG&E representatives, ask questions and share feedback," according to a statement on PG&E's website.

Last fall, the utility implemented public safety power shutoffs throughout Northern California in response to expected high wind gusts and dry conditions. In one late October shutoff, nearly 60,000 customers in San Mateo County were without power over a three-day period, including portions of Woodside and Portola Valley. Some 965,000 customers -- more than 2.5 million people -- were affected by that shutoff, PG&E said.

With fire season underway in the midst of a pandemic and shelter-at-home order, local and state fire officials have acknowledged that the coronavirus will add layers of complexity to fire fighting and prevention, likely impacting everything from evacuations during power shutoffs to mutual-aid responses when a fire breaks out.

The webinar will be accessible through this link or by calling (866) 501-6088 and using conference ID 5009319.

