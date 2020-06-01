Menlo Park police arrest suspected looters on the way to Stanford Shopping Center

Menlo Park police officers on the lookout for looters arrested two men last night who were allegedly headed to Stanford Shopping Center while in possession of stolen clothing and a stolen cash register.
Officers in Menlo Park and Palo Alto had been informed Sunday evening of the possibility that a large group of people were coming to Stanford Shopping Center to loot businesses, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department.
While on patrol, around 7:30 p.m., they saw a speeding vehicle run a red light while heading westbound on Ravenswood Avenue at Laurel Street in Menlo Park.
Police officers stopped the driver, who said he was hurrying home to Antioch because his mom was there and couldn't breathe.
Officers also saw that the driver's GPS was directing him to Stanford Shopping Center, and that the vehicle contained clothing with security tags attached.
The driver's record showed that he was on parole. After searching the vehicle, officers found "a large amount of stolen clothing" and a stolen cash register, according to the release.
The man resisted arrest, broke free and ran away.
With the help of the Palo Alto, Atherton, East Palo Alto and Redwood City police departments, as well as the Stanford and San Mateo County sheriff's offices, law enforcement officers set up a perimeter and caught the 23-year-old suspect, an Antioch resident at around 9 p.m., with the assistance of a police K-9.
He was booked in to the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property, conspiracy, resisting arrest and violating parole.
An 18-year-old passenger was also booked into jail on suspicion of possessing stolen property and conspiracy.
The stolen items are believed to have been taken during a looting incident in Walnut Creek earlier that evening.
People who have information about the case or witnessed it are encouraged to call the Menlo Park Police Department at (650) 330-6300, or the department's anonymous tip line at (650) 330-6395.
Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.
