Menlo Park police arrest suspected looters on the way to Stanford Shopping Center

Menlo Park police officers on the lookout for looters arrested two men last night who were allegedly headed to Stanford Shopping Center while in possession of stolen clothing and a stolen cash register.

Officers in Menlo Park and Palo Alto had been informed Sunday evening of the possibility that a large group of people were coming to Stanford Shopping Center to loot businesses, according to a press release from the Menlo Park Police Department.

While on patrol, around 7:30 p.m., they saw a speeding vehicle run a red light while heading westbound on Ravenswood Avenue at Laurel Street in Menlo Park.

Police officers stopped the driver, who said he was hurrying home to Antioch because his mom was there and couldn't breathe.

Officers also saw that the driver's GPS was directing him to Stanford Shopping Center, and that the vehicle contained clothing with security tags attached.