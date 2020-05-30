News

Woodside: Surveillance video leads to arrest of burglary suspect

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, May 30, 2020, 9:14 am
A 19-year-old Redwood City man was arrested Friday in connection with a residential burglary Monday in Woodside.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says the incident, which happened at about 3:30 a.m., was recorded by the victim's home surveillance system and led them to identify the teenager. The recording showed the burglar leaving the scene in a red Toyota Solara.

The Sheriff's Office did not specify where in Woodside the burglary occurred or what items were taken.

A search warrant was served Friday at the suspect's residence in the North Fair Oaks area of Redwood City, and the teen was arrested and booked at the San Mateo County Jail.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Scott Benitez at (650) 363-4067 or sbenitez@smcgov.org or email Deputy L. Howard at lhoward@smcgov.org.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

