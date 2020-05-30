News

Obituaries: Regina Clyne, Sherman Tietz, Walter R. Day Jr., Beverly Granger Vignau, Kermit Holderman, Loretta Emert, George Fugazi Brown, Frank R. Gage

A list of local residents who died recently

by Lloyd Lee

Uploaded: Sat, May 30, 2020, 9:06 am
Regina Clyne, 85, a resident of Menlo Park, died on May 2.

Laura Sherman Tietz, 92, a longtime Midpeninsula resident, died on April 5.

Walter R. Day Jr., 88, engineer and resident of Menlo Park, died on April 4.

Beverly Granger Vignau, 90, resident of Menlo Park, died on April 2.

Kermit Holderman, 73, teacher and resident of Portola Valley, died on March 31.

Loretta Emert, 94, a longtime Menlo Park resident, died on March 30.

George Fugazi Brown, 93, longtime resident of Menlo Park, died on March 22.

Frank R. Gage, 78, a longtime Woodside resident, died on Feb. 11.

To read the obituaries, click on the names. To leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries.

