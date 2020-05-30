Coronavirus weekend update: The latest COVID-19 news

The biggest news from this past week is the revised San Mateo County Health order that allows for the reopening of places of worship and in-store retail shopping.

Effective Monday, June 1, places of worship can hold religious services and funerals that limit attendance to 25% of a building's capacity — or up to 100 attendees, whichever is lower.

Retail stores can have customers inside with restrictions and safety measures implemented. Retail does not include personal services such as hair salons, nail salons and barbershops.

The new order also removes prior limitations on access and activities at county beaches. Beaches can operate normally as long as visitors adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines, according to a press release issued Friday.

Latest COVID-19 cases, deaths