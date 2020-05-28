Almanac to resume print edition June 12

With businesses slowly restarting operations over the next few weeks, The Almanac will resume its weekly publishing on Friday, June 12, Embarcadero Media President Bill Johnson announced today.
The Almanac, which has published entirely online since March 25 when businesses were ordered to close and residents were directed to stay at home, will also switch its publishing date from Wednesday to Friday in order to bring print readers fresher news than has been possible with its previous Monday deadline.
“We were committed to reporting on the coronavirus crisis online, but could not afford the additional financial losses from printing and distributing the paper without any revenue to pay for it,” Johnson said.
“Publishing on Wednesdays has always been a problem. For readers, it has meant most of the content is from news that occurred the prior week. For our employees, it meant a production process that often required at least one weekend work day. With the new schedule we will be able to cover the news, including important government meetings, more quickly,” Johnson said.
When the COVID-19 crisis struck, many readers stepped up to help the Almanac. Hundreds became subscribing members and others made one-time contributions.
“We are humbled by your support of the local journalism the Almanac provides the community,” Johnson said.
“Our future, and the future of all local news organizations, will depend on the ongoing subscription support of readers. Advertising can no longer sustain us. Whether the news comes to you on newsprint, in a daily email newsletter like Express or on our website, quality and dependable local journalism will not survive without many more readers subscribing at $5, $10 or more per month.”
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
4 hours ago
This is great news.
Welcome back, print edition!
Menlo Park: The Willows
42 minutes ago
I'm sure some readers will welcome back the print edition if for no other reason than as a counterwight to the Daily Compost.
As for me, I have always preferred the digital version. I hope you closely track the number of printed papers that are not picked up to mitigate waste.
Local journalism does need to switch from an advertising based revenue stream to other models. This has been a topic of much conversation on various NPR podcasts, with various financial models being tried in different parts of the country to find a combination that works for them.
I am proud to support the Almanac financially and hope that others will do so in droves. Long live local journalism!
Woodside: Mountain Home Road
42 minutes ago
What a waste of paper. No one reads this failing publication. At least people will have kindling to use for fires.
Atherton: Lindenwood
36 minutes ago
The Almanac has been such an important part of our mid-peninsula community, keeping us all better informed on the local issues that are so very important to all of us. Democracy only works when a community can make informed decisions based upon all of the relevant facts impacting our community and our quality of life. We are all very fortunate to have resumption of the print edition. I would encourage all of us to support this critical resource with our continued support through our subscriptions. Thank you.