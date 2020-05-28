Almanac to resume print edition June 12

With businesses slowly restarting operations over the next few weeks, The Almanac will resume its weekly publishing on Friday, June 12, Embarcadero Media President Bill Johnson announced today.

The Almanac, which has published entirely online since March 25 when businesses were ordered to close and residents were directed to stay at home, will also switch its publishing date from Wednesday to Friday in order to bring print readers fresher news than has been possible with its previous Monday deadline.

“We were committed to reporting on the coronavirus crisis online, but could not afford the additional financial losses from printing and distributing the paper without any revenue to pay for it,” Johnson said.

“Publishing on Wednesdays has always been a problem. For readers, it has meant most of the content is from news that occurred the prior week. For our employees, it meant a production process that often required at least one weekend work day. With the new schedule we will be able to cover the news, including important government meetings, more quickly,” Johnson said.

When the COVID-19 crisis struck, many readers stepped up to help the Almanac. Hundreds became subscribing members and others made one-time contributions.