News

Redesign of Sudden Oak Death Blitz due to coronavirus pandemic

Peninsula residents encouraged to participate in survey starting May 30

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, May 25, 2020, 8:49 am
Updated: Mon, May 25, 2020, 9:44 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Debbie Mendelson looks at a diseased bay laurel tree leaf in Woodside on May 10, 2019. During the Sudden Oak Death Blitz, volunteers collect leaves like this to have them tested for sudden oak death. Bay laurels carry the disease, but are not killed by it. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Sudden Oak Death Blitz, an annual survey of the spread of sudden oak death (SOD) throughout the state, has been redesigned this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and shelter-at-home order.

Typically, volunteers go out into the oak forests and test bay laurel trees, which carry the disease and can infect oak trees growing nearby. Leaf samples from the bay laurel trees are then sent to a forest pathology lab for testing. The SOD Blitz in Woodside and Portola Valley was conducted on April 17 last year, and results reported in November indicated that oak trees surveyed in towns between Redwood City and Los Altos Hills had a 21.6% infection rate.

Forest managers can use sanitation, chemical treatments, and the targeted removal of bay trees, but these tools are only useful before oaks and tan oaks are infected, so early detection is critical to slowing the epidemic, according to the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

"The presence of new SOD strains is alarming and the SOD blitzes are the best, if not the only, program to intercept them before they spread," organizers said in a May 11 email. "The SOD Blitz organizers feel that it is important to provide a sense of continuity in our daily lives amidst this crisis, by providing you with the option to participate in a safe, healthy and tremendously useful activity."

To participate, residents can visit portolavalley.net/sodblitz2020 to complete online training and registration before collecting sampling materials at stations May 30 through June 2.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Materials can be picked up from the Portola Valley Historic Schoolhouse porch (765 Portola Road) or between Independence Hall and Town Hall in Woodside beginning Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m. Packets must be returned by 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.

For more information on the SOD Blitz program, click here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Redesign of Sudden Oak Death Blitz due to coronavirus pandemic

Peninsula residents encouraged to participate in survey starting May 30

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, May 25, 2020, 8:49 am
Updated: Mon, May 25, 2020, 9:44 am

The Sudden Oak Death Blitz, an annual survey of the spread of sudden oak death (SOD) throughout the state, has been redesigned this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and shelter-at-home order.

Typically, volunteers go out into the oak forests and test bay laurel trees, which carry the disease and can infect oak trees growing nearby. Leaf samples from the bay laurel trees are then sent to a forest pathology lab for testing. The SOD Blitz in Woodside and Portola Valley was conducted on April 17 last year, and results reported in November indicated that oak trees surveyed in towns between Redwood City and Los Altos Hills had a 21.6% infection rate.

Forest managers can use sanitation, chemical treatments, and the targeted removal of bay trees, but these tools are only useful before oaks and tan oaks are infected, so early detection is critical to slowing the epidemic, according to the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

"The presence of new SOD strains is alarming and the SOD blitzes are the best, if not the only, program to intercept them before they spread," organizers said in a May 11 email. "The SOD Blitz organizers feel that it is important to provide a sense of continuity in our daily lives amidst this crisis, by providing you with the option to participate in a safe, healthy and tremendously useful activity."

To participate, residents can visit portolavalley.net/sodblitz2020 to complete online training and registration before collecting sampling materials at stations May 30 through June 2.

Materials can be picked up from the Portola Valley Historic Schoolhouse porch (765 Portola Road) or between Independence Hall and Town Hall in Woodside beginning Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m. Packets must be returned by 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.

For more information on the SOD Blitz program, click here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.