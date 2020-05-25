New Bay Area Community Resources website launches

As economic hardships produced by the coronavirus pandemic continue to grow, more and more people find themselves in need of assistance, ranging from food to medical treatment to legal aid.

Now a group of Stanford University students and faculty volunteers has launched a new website where Bay Area residents can find a broad variety of critical resources.

The Bay Area Community Resources website helps users find free food offerings at school meal sites, food pantries, medical and mental health services, legal consultation and crisis hotlines. The resource, which is being expanded to include housing resources, emergency financial services and social service enrollment sites, will ultimately cover all nine Bay Area counties.

"We have created this site based on conversations with social workers, community organizations and free clinic staff across the bay," said Joyce Tagal, a participating student who has a master's degree in education and is finishing a second in public policy. "There are several resource sites out there, but we believe our website is the most comprehensive and up to date."

Designed for use on mobile phones with limited data plans, the website is accessible in six languages -- English, Spanish, Mandarin, Malay, Tagalog and Vietnamese -- with more on the way.