Letter to the editor: Menlo Park should not lay off essential workers

by Jarrod Harden / Contributor

Uploaded: Sat, May 23, 2020, 8:56 am
Delaney Moore, center, and Aranza Martinez, right, look at the photographer while Marcos Linares changes a toy doll's diapers at Belle Haven Child Development Center. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

When the Menlo Park City Manager’s Office was asked to come up with a solution to help the city deal with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, why was their first big idea to lay off dozens of essential workers?

Just several months ago, those same workers were asked to risk their lives to stay on the front lines. I’m not just talking about police officers and firefighters. I’m talking about all the public service workers who work tirelessly to make sure Menlo Park stays a “healthy community.”

To reward those essential workers with a pink slip is no way to treat people, and it does not promote a healthy community.

I should know. I work in the Community Services Department — one of the few city agencies that has the word “community” in it. That means that, whether you need a special event permit, child care, a tennis key or an enrichment class, we are the ones taking care of you because that’s what a community does. We may not be saving lives every day, but we definitely work hard to make sure everyone in our community can maintain healthy lives.

I ask the residents of Menlo Park to show the City Council what community really means. Demand that they see us as people, not just staff or numbers on a spreadsheet.

Now is not the time to abandon the people who have supported you and your families day after day. That’s what community is all about.

Jarrod Harden

City of Menlo Park recreation coordinator

