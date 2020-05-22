Community briefs: M-A student wins science award; Menlo College hires new dean

M-A student wins awards for social science research

Menlo Atherton High School student Audrey Ha won big at the Golden Gate STEM Fair in March, taking home two awards for her research project on racial biases.

Ha's research, titled "Fostering Racial Tolerance Phase 2, An International Study," involved conducting an online survey which examined how people's racial biases changed after reading race-related statistics.

Her results found 10 to 15 year olds were most amenable to changing their views on race after reading statistical race data.

Ha won first place in the high school behavioral science category, along with a special USAID Science Champion Award.