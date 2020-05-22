Community briefs: M-A student wins science award; Menlo College hires new dean

M-A student wins awards for social science research
Menlo Atherton High School student Audrey Ha won big at the Golden Gate STEM Fair in March, taking home two awards for her research project on racial biases.
Ha's research, titled "Fostering Racial Tolerance Phase 2, An International Study," involved conducting an online survey which examined how people's racial biases changed after reading race-related statistics.
Her results found 10 to 15 year olds were most amenable to changing their views on race after reading statistical race data.
Ha won first place in the high school behavioral science category, along with a special USAID Science Champion Award.
The Golden Gate STEM Fair is a regional science fair that is the culminating competition of 70,000 Bay Area middle and high school students.
Menlo College hires new dean of its business school
Menlo College in Atherton has hired Dr. Mouwafac Sidaoui as its new dean of the School of Business.
Sidaoui will join the private college, which specializes in business and psychology degrees, on July 6.
Sidaoui previously worked for the University of San Francisco for 18 years, where he was the department chair of Business Analytics and Information Systems.
“Professor Sidaoui is a highly regarded teacher and innovator, having co-founded an internationally-offered master’s degree program in entrepreneurial management,” the college said in a statement. “In conjunction with the Ministry of Higher Education in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he also designed and led world-class immersion programs to the UAE.”
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Grande Lum added that “Professor Sidaoui will play a key role in advancing Menlo College’s vision to redefine undergraduate education to be dynamically adaptive, innovative and relevant so that students can recognize opportunities and apply 21st century skills to make a positive impact on the world.”
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.