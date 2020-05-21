What's closed and what to do on Memorial Day during COVID-19

Services are usually limited on Memorial Day, but under the coronavirus pandemic, these are not normal times. Check out our list of what's closed, what services will be available, how transit agencies have modified schedules and what virtual events are scheduled to mark the federal holiday this Monday, May 25.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a Sunday schedule on May 25. The Sunday schedule has not been adjusted since COVID-19. Face covering is required. For the weekend timetable, visit caltrain.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will operate on a reduced Sunday/holiday schedule on May 25. Face covering is required. Fares are not being collected during this time. To see which routes are operational, visit vta.org.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule on May 25. For the updated weekend timetable, visit samtrans.com.