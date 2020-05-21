Tonight: Woodside Fire Protection District hosts COVID-19 panel

Woodside Fire Protection District is hosting a meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight (May 21) on the state of the district in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers will include the town managers of Portola Valley and Woodside, Fire Chief Rob Lindner, a representative from the American Red Cross, and some of the organizers of the WPV-Ready and WPV-CERT programs, according to an announcement on the WPV-Ready website.

"WPV-Ready is about preparation on an individual and neighborhood level, and WPV-CERT is about preparation and response (to an emergency)," Selena Brown, the fire district's public education officer and emergency preparedness coordinator, told The Almanac last year.

Residents can join the meeting by clicking this link.