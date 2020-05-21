News

Tonight: Woodside Fire Protection District hosts COVID-19 panel

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, May 21, 2020, 3:29 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Woodside Fire Protection District is hosting a meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight (May 21) on the state of the district in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers will include the town managers of Portola Valley and Woodside, Fire Chief Rob Lindner, a representative from the American Red Cross, and some of the organizers of the WPV-Ready and WPV-CERT programs, according to an announcement on the WPV-Ready website.

"WPV-Ready is about preparation on an individual and neighborhood level, and WPV-CERT is about preparation and response (to an emergency)," Selena Brown, the fire district's public education officer and emergency preparedness coordinator, told The Almanac last year.

Residents can join the meeting by clicking this link.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews and Facebook for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Tonight: Woodside Fire Protection District hosts COVID-19 panel

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, May 21, 2020, 3:29 pm

Woodside Fire Protection District is hosting a meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight (May 21) on the state of the district in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers will include the town managers of Portola Valley and Woodside, Fire Chief Rob Lindner, a representative from the American Red Cross, and some of the organizers of the WPV-Ready and WPV-CERT programs, according to an announcement on the WPV-Ready website.

"WPV-Ready is about preparation on an individual and neighborhood level, and WPV-CERT is about preparation and response (to an emergency)," Selena Brown, the fire district's public education officer and emergency preparedness coordinator, told The Almanac last year.

Residents can join the meeting by clicking this link.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Not sure?
Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.