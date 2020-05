Home sales: Woodside estate sells for $20.5M

A complete list of home sales on the Midpeninsula, where Woodside recorded the highest sale at $20.5 million for a seven-bedroom home on a 32-acre parcel in the Woodside Hills neighborhood.

Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from the County Recorder's Office. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.

Atherton

163 Fair Oaks Lane Eg Family Trust to Sunshine Invs Holding LLC for $6,575,000 on 4/17/20; built 1937, 3bd, 4,668 sq.ft; previous sale 10/07, $3,450,000

East Palo Alto

151 Mission Drive #1004 H. Shin to M. Tamony for $920,000 on 4/14/20; built 1980, 2bd, 1,280 sq.ft; previous sale 2/12, $275,000

Los Altos

356 Alicia Way Bhagavat Family Trust to Chintamaneni Living Trust for $4,150,000 on 4/15/20; built 2016, 4bd, 3,109 sq.ft; previous sale 6/15, $2,575,000

331 Cuesta Drive Hordness Living Trust to C. & H. Su for $3,100,000 on 4/13/20; built 1951, 3bd, 1,732 sq.ft

2085 Fallen Leaf Lane Kristensen Family Trust to X. & J. Huang for $2,739,000 on 4/15/20; built 1960, 5bd, 2,761 sq.ft

2053 Louise Lane Debettencourt Family Trust to W. & K. Wang for $2,700,000 on 4/14/20; built 1959, 3bd, 2,324 sq.ft; previous sale 5/98, $675,000

1686 Stevens Place Honeychurch Trust to Barry Living Trust for $2,300,000 on 4/15/20; built 1961, 2182bd

Los Altos Hills

27319 Julietta Lane Sundheim Family Trust to K. & T. Lahiri for $4,700,000 on 4/17/20; built 1975, 5bd, 4,688 sq.ft; previous sale 7/10, $3,300,000

11768 Maria Lane Dutchints Dev LLC to Pak Family Trust for $7,750,000 on 4/17/20; built 2015, 7bd, 8,187 sq.ft; previous sale 3/16, $3,100,000

Menlo Park

823 College Ave. Vandevelde Family Trust to L. & W. Biederman for $4,825,000 on 4/17/20; built 1933, 3bd, 1,340 sq.ft; previous sale 3/10, $2,650,000

1155 Merrill St. #304 Sumner Family Trust to Serverian Trust for $1,500,000 on 4/14/20; built 2002, 3bd, 1,585 sq.ft; previous sale 12/04, $930,000

1395 Santa Cruz Ave. S. Holmes to Sakai Trust for $2,925,000 on 4/13/20; built 1952, 3bd, 1,843 sq.ft

675 Sharon Park Drive #226 Shen Trust to C. & A. Rajagopal for $1,052,000 on 4/17/20; built 1968, 2bd, 1,098 sq.ft

Mountain View

1584 Bonita Ave. K. & E. Mariano to V. & B. Gowreesunker for $2,200,000 on 4/16/20; built 1953, 3bd, 1,329 sq.ft; previous sale 5/12, $1,270,000

159 Jasmine Court Wu Family Trust to R. & S. Gulati for $1,410,000 on 4/14/20; built 1999, 3bd, 1,331 sq.ft; previous sale 7/00, $490,000

1738 Pilgrim Ave. Y. Shah to L. & Y. Shapira for $4,000,000 on 4/13/20; built 2018, 5bd, 3,851 sq.ft; previous sale 5/18, $4,500,000

2000 Rock St. #1 W. Miao to P. & A. Kalbarga for $830,000 on 4/14/20; built 1973, 2bd, 1,099 sq.ft

1983 San Luis Ave. #30 E. Rothmayer to Khandelwal Family Trust for $1,219,000 on 4/15/20; built 1984, 2bd, 1,171 sq.ft; previous sale 7/16, $1,030,000

Palo Alto

1241 Dana Ave. Etmt Trust to Ahuja Family Trust for $5,490,000 on 4/15/20; built 1938, 4bd, 3,413 sq.ft

3732 Egret Lane I. & C. Delaure to Y. Little for $2,020,000 on 4/17/20; built 2007, 3bd, 1,605 sq.ft; previous sale 10/12, $1,216,000

4250 El Camino Real #C123 M. Redmond to Clayton Trust for $850,000 on 4/15/20; built 1983, 1bd, 960 sq.ft

3711 Heron Way Flyhomes Investments Ca LLC to K. & Y. Huang for $1,875,000 on 4/15/20; built 2008, 3bd, 1,218 sq.ft; previous sale 12/15, $1,435,000

579 Jackson Drive S. Zhang to P. Gu for $3,239,000 on 4/13/20; built 1950, 3bd, 1,387 sq.ft; previous sale 8/18, $3,150,000

3302 Kipling St. K. Gil to Kipling LLC for $2,700,000 on 4/17/20; built 1952, 3bd, 1,147 sq.ft

3775 La Donna Ave. Prender G & A Trust A to Bharadwaj Family Trust for $2,500,000 on 4/15/20; built 1933, 2bd, 1,382 sq.ft

3819 Louis Road M. Igler to M. & G. Arditi for $2,600,000 on 4/13/20; built 1955, 3bd, 1,421 sq.ft; previous sale 6/97, $465,000

4246 Pomona Ave. N. Tsoi to Chou-Chen Family Trust for $5,150,000 on 4/13/20; built 2016, 4bd, 3,328 sq.ft; previous sale 1/17, $4,400,000

Portola Valley

20 Foxtail Cullinan Trust to Sundheim Family Trust for $2,800,000 on 4/17/20; built 1978, 4bd, 2,650 sq.ft

35 Linaria Way Briggs Trust to L. & V. Barsati for $2,650,000 on 4/13/20; built 1962, 4bd, 2,210 sq.ft; previous sale 2/96, $530,000

Woodside

176 Harcross Road Harcross Property LLC to Century Frontier Ltd for $20,500,000 on 4/13/20

445 Manzanita Way Johnson Trust to 445 Manzanita Way LLC for $17,575,000 on 4/16/20; built 1998, 5bd, 6,000 sq.ft

112 Marine Road K. Olivetti to G. & T. Ennes for $1,495,000 on 4/17/20; built 1994, 2bd, 1,750 sq.ft; previous sale 6/10, $1,150,000