Wednesday: Panel discussion on public schools and COVID-19

A panel discussion streaming on Zoom will be held tomorrow night, May 20, at 7 p.m., under the title, "Local Education During the COVID-19 Pandemic."

The virtual event will feature three superintendents from school districts serving Menlo Park, along with City Councilman Ray Mueller, according to a statement.

With Mueller leading the discussion, the panel will explore how the coronavirus crisis, which caused schools across California to close back in mid-March, has affected the Menlo Park, Woodside Elementary and Sequoia Union school districts over the past two months. The topics to be discussed are the challenges of transitioning to online learning, how COVID-19 has impacted school funding, and what schools are doing to prepare for next school year, among others.

Mueller also confirmed that he will be asking the panel: "What factors are the districts tracking now that affect what next year might look like?", "What are the opportunities for schools in our present circumstance?" and "How can the city support our schools during (this) time period?"

The panel will be made up of Menlo Park City School District Superintendent Erik Burmeister, Woodside Elementary School District Superintendent Beth Polito, and Sequoia Union High School District Superintendent Mary Streshly.

Members of the public can watch the live discussion on Zoom, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.