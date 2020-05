News

Obituaries: Ernestine Zabala, Beverly M. Oaks

Read about local residents who died recently

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today

Ernestine Zabala, 105-year-old resident of Menlo Park, died on March 31. Beverly M. Oaks, 94, a resident of Woodside for 51 years, died on April 11. Click on their names to read their full obituaries, leave remembrances or post photos, or go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries.