 Letter to the editor: Closing Santa Cruz Avenue to make space for restaurants is a bad idea | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Sun, May 17, 2020, 6:38 am

Letter to the editor: Closing Santa Cruz Avenue to make space for restaurants is a bad idea

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

To the Menlo Park City Council:

Today I had the occasion to speak with a couple of our Menlo Park merchants in regard to the idea you are researching to close Santa Cruz Avenue to anything but foot traffic. What in the world are you thinking? How is this going to improve life for your residents? It sounds to me as though the restaurants have the loudest and most important voice where you are concerned.

Believe me, most of us go to Menlo Park for the goods and services we need. The post office, FedEx, the cleaners, the hardware store, the grocery stores, the pharmacy, repair shop, bank ... The days when people strolled the main street in town, stopping into shops to browse, are over. Most places today’s busy people go are destinations to accomplish something in particular they need to do before moving on with their busy schedules.

Have you considered the success, or more correctly the lack of it, of the pop-up park? It became a hangout for homeless and for the junior high students and was in no way an attractive place to sit. Menlo Park has a history of constructing visions to try to make the city more vibrant. It hasn’t occurred to anyone that we can’t, and don’t need to be, everything for everyone. Menlo Park is just one part of a string of cities where residents go for various things. And that’s OK. We don’t have a nursery or an art store so we go to Redwood City. We don’t have (many) clothing stores so we go to Palo Alto. And that is fine. If I were you I would concentrate your efforts on how you are going to accommodate the hundreds and hundreds of cars and residents and commercial establishments that will bombard our city once the buildings in progress are done.

Barbra Wood

Felton Drive, Menlo Park

The Almanac will publish guest opinions and letters to the editor online every weekend while the publication of our print edition is suspended. Submit signed letters of no more than 300 words to letters@almanacnews.com by Thursday at 5 p.m.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

9 people like this
Posted by @Barbara
a resident of another community
6 hours ago

You don’t acknowledge the single biggest reason for closing streets, and that is to allow businesses to serve customers outside (outside dining), otherwise social distancing cuts their serving capacity in half.

It’s not about open strolls or prefect scenarios but the financial survival of the businesses downtown. Most people park in lots and side streets anyway.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by MP Resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
5 hours ago

The vast majority of downtown Menlo Park real estate is already given over to cars. If temporarily removing a tiny bit of real estate from cars and allowing businesses to use it means we actually have a viable downtown at the end of the pandemic, it seems a small price to pay.

Take a look at a satellite photo of downtown to see just how much really is devoted to cars. Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Menlo Voter.
a resident of Menlo Park: other
5 hours ago

Every one of those items you mention doing are accessible from the parking plazas. You do not need to pull up in front of any of those locations. In fact, Fedex isn't even located on Santa Cruz Ave.

Sorry, closing Santa Cruz Ave. and turning it into a pedestrian mall is probably the one thing that might provide the needed impetus to revitalize our decrepit down town.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by TGI Fridays on SC by 2023
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
5 hours ago

> but the financial survival of the businesses downtown.

This isn't a panacea for businesses, folks. If a business can't survive in their rented 'footprint', adding six tables won't save it.

Landlords will love it though. Once they cycle through the sole proprietors, they will be able to offer their space and the new bonus outdoor seating for premium prices to national chains. It's the only way to maintain an otherwise unsupportable rent.

Red Robin or TGI Fridays, anyone?

Now there's the hometown spirits we're looking for!

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Temporary
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
4 hours ago

That seems nonsensical to me. Why would Red Robin be more inclined to move into a space with temporary space in the middle of street that will only exist during the pandemic?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by PublicPolicy
a resident of Menlo Park: University Heights
3 hours ago

I am concerned about providing taxpayer owned and maintained property (streets, sidewalks) to private parties. The restaurants operating on the sidewalks have been able to profit from the extra square footage from private property. I understand why the city may want to do this to recover their tax income, but there needs to be a sunset provision. In essence the landlords have been able to lease additional square feet without having to pay for it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Temporary
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
3 hours ago

The City already said it’s temporary during the reopening phase of the shelter in place order during the pandemic.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by MP Resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
2 hours ago

Re "I am concerned about providing taxpayer owned and maintained property (streets, sidewalks) to private parties." - We already do that now, we provide huge amounts of space for taxpayer subsidized private car storage. If you're that worried about giveaways of taxpayer funded resources, your top priority should be parking charges that result in full cost recovery.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by TGI Fridays on SC by 2023
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
2 hours ago

> The City said it’s temporary

Temporary like the opening of sidewalks and parking spaces that happened a decade ago?

Web Link

One underestimates the power of commercial property owners, and greed, in this town.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Nikki Sokol
a resident of Menlo Park: University Heights
1 hour ago

I support closing Santa Cruz Ave to cars. I grew up in Boulder, Colorado, where the pedestrian-only Pearl Street Mall is a community gem. It's a wonderful gathering place for people and families of all ages. It is also considered prime real estate for businesses. Doing so would only enhance downtown for residents and businesses.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Mansi Shah
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
52 minutes ago

As a resident of Downtown, with more kids out of school and families walking and biking on our streets, I fully support the Santa Cruz Ave. temporary closures for several reasons. First, there have been very few cases of outdoor coronavirus transmission. Outdoor dining, pickups, and other ideas on Santa Cruz Ave would allow Menlo Park to open and for its businesses to start seeing revenue again. Think about ordering a coffee on your phone and having it delivered to a table outside? You’re safer and so are the workers. Second, with heavier younger pedestrians and bicyclists, being able to take them to safe areas to run around or bike or walk is crucial. As a mom of two young children, there is nothing more I’d like than to do this with my kids maintaining masks and social distancing for safety. Third, cars have several paths in and out of the Downtown area. It would not severely hurt congestion, especially as more area businesses are guiding its employees to work from home for the rest of the calendar year and no indicators for school being resumed normally in the Fall. Fourth, this plan serves the community. The idea that only businesses benefit from outdoor seating is simply untrue. As a resident, I would derive a safer and more relaxed dining experience. Please let’s give this a try. I think even as we battle a pandemic - this will bring some semblance of normal back to our city and neighborhoods. We deserve it!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are giving $100,000 to each of their eight favorite restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 103 comments | 45,240 views

Should you read the comments?
By Sherry Listgarten | 47 comments | 3,731 views

Can Menlo Park Save Its Downtown? Reinvent It? – Part 1
By Dana Hendrickson | 21 comments | 3,379 views

When will this end?
By Diana Diamond | 46 comments | 3,209 views

I Support Helping our Local Small Businesses Start to Reopen Quickly AND
By Steve Levy | 20 comments | 1,798 views

View all local blogs
 
Graduation 2020

Celebrate Your Graduate!

Preserve this special moment in time. Honor and recognize your graduate’s achievements in a special designated ad.

Learn More