 Woodside: Crane damages wires, causes phone and internet outage | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Thu, May 14, 2020, 10:01 am

Woodside: Crane damages wires, causes phone and internet outage

Loss of service affecting a portion of Woodside

In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Staff / Almanac

A crane has damaged phone and cable wires near Woodside Road and Why Worry Lane, resulting in an internet outage affecting parts of Woodside, according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff's office.

Emergency crews are on the scene and utility crews are headed to the scene to repair the damage. There is no estimated time for when service will be restored.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are giving $100,000 to each of their eight favorite restaurants
By Elena Kadvany | 86 comments | 40,988 views

Can Menlo Park Save Its Downtown? Reinvent It? – Part 1
By Dana Hendrickson | 21 comments | 3,191 views

Should you read the comments?
By Sherry Listgarten | 44 comments | 2,990 views

Premarital and Couples: The Resiliency of Bridges
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,484 views

When will this end?
By Diana Diamond | 25 comments | 2,105 views

View all local blogs
 
Graduation 2020

Celebrate Your Graduate!

Preserve this special moment in time. Honor and recognize your graduate’s achievements in a special designated ad.

Learn More