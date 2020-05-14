News
Uploaded: Thu, May 14, 2020, 10:01 am
Woodside: Crane damages wires, causes phone and internet outage
Loss of service affecting a portion of Woodside
by
Staff / Almanac
A crane has damaged phone and cable wires near Woodside Road and Why Worry Lane, resulting in an internet outage affecting parts of Woodside, according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff's office.
Emergency crews are on the scene and utility crews are headed to the scene to repair the damage. There is no estimated time for when service will be restored.
