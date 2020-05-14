San Mateo County falling short on key metrics needed to greenlight reopening economy

San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy stands on April 1 beside cots at a 250-bed field hospital at the San Mateo Event Center intended to provide additional capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. On May 14, 97% of the beds remained available. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, Pool)

Starting May 18, San Mateo County announced it will allow some businesses to reopen for curbside pickup, aligning with the rest of the state's plans on the long road to reopening the economy in the shadow of the coronavirus.

However, reopening ahead of the state as a whole requires a broad set of additional criteria that would need to be met by individual counties. Some rural counties have already met those conditions and are moving forward with reopening under restricted circumstances.

Based on the criteria, though, it's clear that, at least on some fronts, San Mateo County is falling far short of state requirements for an accelerated reopening process.

Below are the California Department of Public Health's criteria for moving forward with reopening the economy.

Condition: Counties should report no more than 1 case of COVID-19 per 10,000 people, or 77 cases in San Mateo County over the past 14 days.

Condition Met: No.

In the last 14 days, there have been 385 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, and a total of 1,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to County Manager Mike Callagy, at a May 13 media briefing.

Condition: Counties shouldn't report any deaths in the past 14 days.

Condition Met: No.

In the last 14 days, San Mateo County reported 15 COVID-19 deaths. In all, there have been 65 deaths in the county, and 38 deaths tied to congregate living facilities such as skilled nursing homes, according to Callagy.

Condition: Counties should be able to conduct 1.5 tests per 1,000 residents to detect COVID-19, or about 1,151 tests per day in San Mateo County. Testing should be available for 75% of residents within a 30 minute drive in urban areas or 60 minute drive in rural areas.

Condition Met: No.

The county would have to double its testing rate per day to meet that goal, according to Callagy.

So far, the highest number of tests provided on a given day was 706, on May 5, according to County Health Chief Louise Rogers. She said that the county's testing capacity with private, academic and public labs could exceed that goal, but those resources haven't yet been fully utilized.

Starting next week, some people will be able to get tested even if they don't have symptoms. Find more information here or take the Verily Project Baseline screener here to see if you're eligible.

Testing will be available in several locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Mondays and Tuesdays tests will be provided at the San Mateo Event Center, Wednesdays and Thursdays in Daly City, and Fridays and Saturdays in East Palo Alto. The county and Verily are also developing plans to make more testing available on the coast, Callagy said.

Condition: Counties should have 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents.

Condition Met: No.

The county currently has 40 contact tracers and would need to reach 115 to achieve the stated goal. Callagy said that the county would like to have 150 contact tracers trained and have some in reserve, ready to be called upon as needed. A plan to move forward with contact tracing was in the works and close to being released to the county manager, Rogers said Tuesday to the county's Board of Supervisors.

Condition: Counties should be able to temporarily house at least 15% of county residents experiencing homelessness.

Condition Met: Yes.

The county has already housed about 168 homeless people in hotel rooms and sheltered about 723 people. "I think we're on a very good path with this," Rogers said.

Condition: Counties should be able to meet a surge of at least a 35% increase in hospital demand due to COVID-19 on top of the usual non-COVID-19 care needs.

Condition Met: Yes.

"I'm confident we're ready to meet the surge." Callagy said. As of Wednesday, May 13, there were 63 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the county's data portal. Forty-one percent of the county's ICU beds were still available and 97% of the county's surge beds were still available on May 14.

Condition: All skilled nursing facilities should have a two-week supply of personal protective equipment for workers and their own sources of such equipment other than state supplies, and county hospital facilities should have plans for how to ensure all clinical and nonclinical workers have personal protective equipment.

Condition Met: Unknown.

The county was still verifying where nursing facilities stood on that requirement, according to Callagy.

These conditions could very not well be met for months, acknowledged county Supervisor Dave Pine during a discussion Tuesday, and asked if there were efforts to change those requirements.

Rogers said that counties will likely be judged based on their overall situations, and some steps to loosen restrictions may be able to move forward if most, rather than all, of the measures are being met. "It's not going to be a really rigid process," she said.