News
Uploaded: Thu, May 14, 2020, 11:36 am
Obituaries: Emily Schatz, Nicholas Leonard Spetzler
Read about local residents who died recently
by
Lloyd Lee
Emily Schatz, 31, a Menlo School graduate, died on April 19. Nicholas Leonard Spetzler, 16, a student at the Waldorf School of the Peninsula, died on April 23.
Click on their names to read their full obituaries, leave remembrances or post photos, or go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries.
