Community briefs: School's online talent show to have celebrity cameos; kids' science program goes virtual

Uploaded: Thu, May 14, 2020, 11:19 am

by Angela Swartz/Tyler Callister / Almanac

Surprise celebrities dropping in to Hillview Middle School virtual talent show

Hillview Middle Schoolers will be singing, dancing, and performing many other impressive feats at the school’s annual talent show on May 15, but this year it comes with a big twist: The talent show will go virtual, comprised of short video submissions from students and a montage of shoutouts from celebrity guests.

The celebs giving virtual congrats and words of encouragement to the youngsters will range from members of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers to actors from TV shows, according to Hillview Middle School Activities Director Brian Darmanin. Names of the stars remain secret, except for just two that have been revealed: Abbey Lee Miller from Lifetime’s reality show Dance Moms, and actor Kevin Chamberlin who plays the zany butler Bertram on Disney Channel’s Jessie.

Meanwhile, students have already recorded their talent show performances at home and submitted them as 1- to 3-minute videos, according to Darmanin.

“The talent show at Hillview has been a long-running tradition to end the year and we knew the best way to make school at home feel like Hillview was to find a way to still have it with a few twists,” Darmanin explained.

In addition to being a showcase of student talent and celebrity cameos, the Hillview Middle School Talent Show is a charity benefit for Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, a food bank serving San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. “The students felt it was a great pick for this fundraiser since they are in real need and food insecurity is a real problem in the Bay Area,” Darmanin said.

The show hits YouTube in a livestream at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 15, with all community members encouraged to watch. The organizers’ goal, according to the show flyer, is 6,000 online viewers and $6,000 raised for the food bank.

Watch the show on Hilliview Middle School's YouTube channel, and donate to Second Harvest on the school’s fundraising page.

Science program moves online

Curieus, a nonprofit created by Menlo-Atherton High school students to offer lessons about science to underrepresented and underserved youth, is launching a free online science course for kids sheltering in place, according to Rachel Park, an M-A junior who founded Curieus.

"Curieus in Quarantine" is an interactive video course with hands-on experiments designed to add an hour of science to kids' daily routines. Experiments include "create your own ice cream," "extract strawberry DNA" and "make your own lava lamp."

Curieus is safely distributing supplies for experiments to some families who need them, Park said.

More information or to register, go to curieus.org.

