Home sales: Menlo Park has highest sale at just over $4M

A complete list of home sales on the Midpeninsula, where Menlo Park recorded the highest sale at $4.05 million for a five-bedroom home built in 2005. The property last sold in 2011 for $2.2 million.

Los Altos

808 Carmel Ave. Hanley Living Trust to K. & K. Bagby for $2,330,000 on 4/6/20; built 1948, 2bd, 1,062 sq.ft; previous sale 11/12, $1,250,000

2245 Deodara Drive Shodiss Living Trust to T. & H. Truong for $2,650,000 on 4/6/20; built 1959, 4bd, 2,422 sq.ft

Los Altos Hills

10520 Sundown Canyon Way Rutner Trust to A. & R. Mohajer for $3,475,000 on 4/7/20; built 1967, 4bd, 2,068 sq.ft; previous sale 8/04, $1,925,000

Menlo Park

535 Encina Ave. W. Concepcion to T. & J. Buckley for $4,050,000 on 4/6/20; built 2005, 5bd, 4,057 sq.ft; previous sale 9/11, $2,235,000

319 Marmona Drive Casey Family Trust to K. & K. Sosnowski for $2,637,500 on 4/7/20; built 1946, 3bd, 1,540 sq.ft; previous sale 6/06, $866,000

675 Sharon Park Drive #140 Denamur Living Trust to N. & J. Lin for $1,015,000 on 4/8/20; built 1968, 2bd, 986 sq.ft; previous sale 7/06, $565,000

Palo Alto

814 Altaire Walk C. Struhb to Q. & Y. Zhou for $1,888,000 on 4/7/20; built 2010, 3bd, 1,461 sq.ft; previous sale 11/10, $773,000

2391 Bryant St. Nelsen Family Trust to X. & E. Zadeh for $2,800,000 on 4/6/20; built 1946, 3bd, 1,500 sq.ft; previous sale 7/91, $525,000

2342 Middlefield Road H. Wu to J. & W. Woo for $3,200,000 on 4/7/20; built 1958, 4bd, 2,281 sq.ft; previous sale 12/12, $1,885,000

3511 Ross Road Marquis Trust to H. & R. Haukioja for $3,000,000 on 4/9/20; built 1957, 5bd, 2,162 sq.ft

765 San Antonio Road #36 Y. Han to Wang Living Trust for $1,285,000 on 4/8/20; built 1976, 2bd, 1,068 sq.ft; previous sale 11/16, $986,000

2280 Williams St. Bennett Living Trust to Bird Of Paradise Trust for $2,800,000 on 4/6/20; built 1926, 3bd, 1,729 sq.ft; previous sale 12/98, $475,000