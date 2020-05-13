County transportation agency approves shuttle program funding

The San Mateo County Transportation Authority announced Friday that its board of directors approved $8.5 million in funding for the San Mateo County Shuttle Program.

The board approved the funding at its monthly meeting Thursday. Next week, the City and County Association of Governments is expected to vote on another $1 million in funding for the program.

A panel of the transportation authority, the City and County Association of Governments, SamTrans, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and Stanford University Transportation Services will consider 30 applications for shuttle route funding in San Mateo County.

The program carries more than 1.1 million passengers in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties each year. Funding for the shuttle program comes from the transportation authority's Measure A, which San Mateo County voters passed in 1988.

More than $5 million of the $8.5 million funding package has already been collected and the remaining $2.5 million is expected to become available over the next two fiscal years, according to the transportation authority.

A full list of shuttle routes can be found at samtrans.com.