Uploaded: Tue, May 12, 2020, 11:24 am

New ballot tracker allows voters to check status of mailed ballots

 
San Mateo County launched a ballot-tracking tool last month for residents who vote by mail and want to ensure their ballot is safely delivered.

The tracking system, which voters can access at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov, will send automated tracking updates via email, text messaging or voice call. Voters will receive updates when their county elections office has mailed, received and counted the voter's ballot.

The tracking system will also send voters information about election deadlines, polling place changes as well as if there are any issues with a voter's ballot.

"Signing up takes just a couple of minutes, and voters will enjoy automatic updates on the delivery status of their vote-by-mail ballot for each and every election," Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. "As more voters look to cast their ballots by mail during this health pandemic, this tool will provide peace of mind that voting by mail is safe and secure."

San Mateo County is the state's 26th county to offer a mail ballot tracking system since the passage of legislation in 2018 requiring the California Secretary of State's Office to provide ballot tracking information for counties that request it.

Marin, Monterey and Santa Clara counties are the other jurisdictions in the greater Bay Area region that have similar ballot tracking tools.

Every registered voter in California will receive a mail-in ballot ahead of the presidential general election this November under an executive order Gov. Gavin Newsom announced May 8.

At a press briefing, Newsom explained that the new order allows every Californian registered to vote the option to submit a ballot by mail rather than visiting a physical polling booth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physical voting booths will still be available, but the locations and staffing are part of the logistics still being worked out, Newsom said.

--

— Bay City News Service

