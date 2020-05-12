 Facebook emergency grant aids local journalists during COVID-19 crisis | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, May 12, 2020, 10:23 am

Facebook emergency grant aids local journalists during COVID-19 crisis

Parent company of the Almanac receives funding to stabilize staffing

by Embarcadero Media staff / Almanac

Embarcadero Media has received a $100,000 emergency grant to sustain its work during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to the Facebook Journalism Project's COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund. Embarcadero is one of 26 newsrooms in California selected to share $2.2 million in support from the Menlo Park social-networking giant.

Embarcadero Media — a local, independently owned news organization — publishes the Almanac, Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com, the Mountain View Voice, the Pleasanton Weekly, DanvilleSanRamon.com and TheSixFifty.com.

Other California newsrooms receiving Facebook grants range from Berkeleyside to San Jose Spotlight to CalMatters.

The Facebook program received 2,000 applications from newsrooms across the U.S. and its territories; in total, 144 recipients are being funded between $25,000 and $100,000, the company stated in a May 7 press release. The grants are supporting many publishers who are hardest hit by this crisis: Nearly 80% of recipients are family- or independently owned and more than half are published by or for communities of color.

"We're proud to support this diverse group of publishers — many of which are family- or independently owned. Not only are these journalists working tirelessly to serve people right now — they're focused on transformation, building innovative local news businesses that can continue to serve communities beyond the current pandemic," said Campbell Brown, vice president of global news partnerships at Facebook.

The COVID-19 Local News Relief Grant Program was designed to provide funding so newsrooms could both respond to immediate community needs and/or offset some revenue shortfalls to help publishers maintain long-term sustainability during this crisis, Facebook stated.

Embarcadero Media plans to use the grant to help reinstate some furloughed employees and restore other workers' hours, fund technology and IT upgrades that have been needed during this period of remote work and pay for marketing expenses to support membership initiatives, according to Bill Johnson, president and CEO of Embarcadero Media.

The grant will also help the company in its long-term plans, including accelerating expansion of its digital publishing and creating deeper synergies between its millennials-focused weekly newsletter TheSixFifty.com and dining-oriented newsletter Peninsula Foodist, Johnson said.

"This vitally important grant money is a tremendous opportunity for us to not only restore staffing levels so we can continue to serve the communities in which we publish but also to lay groundwork for our future journalism projects and business development," Johnson said.

Comments

Posted by resident
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
3 hours ago

Is Facebook giving money to all local journalists or just the ones who write nice stories about them?

Posted by Why
a resident of Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
3 hours ago

Don’t give money to journals and fake news. If they fail, they fail. It’s result of mismanagement and poor journalism. This is why almanac has been failing for years!

Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
1 hour ago

The better way to have handled this would've been for Facebook to have funneled the funds through know press finders such as the. Knight Foundation, SNA Foundation, American Press Institute, etc. That way hopefully avoiding chances of impropriety by grantees of the funds.
Once an entity knows who has given them funds there always lurks the chance of having your reporting and editorial influenced.
This is especially true when that direct donor is the largest company and employer in your local.

Posted by Three Cheers
a resident of Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
46 minutes ago

Terrific! Embarcadero Publishing deserves this Grant and more. Our local governments need a watchdog so residents will understand why things are the way they are. Without the Almanac, the administration could continue to present to the public only the happy news. How do residents know what the overall plans are for the future of Menlo Park?
A local newspaper informs the public as to the development projects before our council and how our council votes. This information guides us when we vote for new council members. Every city needs journalists to keep residents informed.

Three cheers for the Facebook Grant. Now, the rest of you, pony up and support your town newspaper.

Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
9 minutes ago

edit to my above comment

"funneled the funds through known press funders"

