Uploaded: Sat, May 9, 2020, 9:16 am

Menlo Park reopens Bedwell Bayfront Park with distancing restrictions

 
A group of people walk around Bedwell Bayfront Park by a very empty Bayfront Expressway in Menlo Park on March 19. The city has just reopened the park with social distancing restrictions in place. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Bedwell Bayfront Park in Menlo Park reopened at 7 a.m. Saturday, city officials announced, but with limits on the number of people allowed and with park monitors stationed to determine compliance with social distancing.

"We are excited to reopen Bedwell Bayfront Park for the benefit of our residents," Mayor Cecilia Taylor said in a statement. "It remains important for all of us to continue to follow the health officer's order and the new safety protocols. This is for the protection of all park users and their loved ones. Help us maintain a safe environment for all so that we can keep the park open for everyone in our community."

Park visitors will be required to maintain a distance of 6 feet from those outside their household, and to carry a face covering for use in the parking lot, public restrooms and when encountering others on trails.

The public restrooms will be open, but restricted to one person at a time. Public drinking fountains remain closed.

Parking will be restricted to about half the capacity of the park's lot, with every other space blocked off, and no parking in unauthorized areas along the sides of the road or outside the park gates.

Most other city parks remain open for recreation under distancing requirements, but facilities used for group activities and gathering remain closed pending a reevaluation from the public health officer.

San Mateo County Parks reopened 13 of its 23 locations earlier this week, with similar safety protocols in place.

The latest health officer order allows travel to recreational sites as far as 10 miles from a place of residence, an increase from the previous limit of 5 miles.

--

— Bay City News Service

