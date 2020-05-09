 Coronavirus weekend update: Peninsula holds firm as other counties move to reopen some businesses | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Sat, May 9, 2020, 9:10 am

Coronavirus weekend update: Peninsula holds firm as other counties move to reopen some businesses

A roundup of COVID-19 news in Santa Clara, San Mateo counties

by Julia Brown / Palo Alto Weekly

California entered stage 2 of reopening the economy on Friday by allowing certain types of businesses to reopen under new guidelines, but no changes are coming soon to stay-at-home orders for the Peninsula, where COVID-19 extended its reach this past week.

As of Friday, Santa Clara County reported 2,290 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 111 of which are hospitalized, and 128 deaths caused by the disease.

San Mateo County's data dashboard show 1,425 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths as of Friday. Of the total cases, 51 with COVID-19 or suspected to have the disease are hospitalized.

The Peninsula saw some signs of normalcy this week through new shelter-at-home orders that went into effect on Monday, May 4 and peeled back a few restrictions. Days later, the state allowed businesses in the retail, manufacturing and logistics sectors to reopen under specific conditions, such as stores offering curbside pickup.

Bay Area health officers in seven jurisdictions, including Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, commended the state's move in a joint statement, but stressed that their own stay-at-home orders won't be modified as they expect COVID-19 outbreaks to continue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.

