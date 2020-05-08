 Menlo Park man arrested in attempted burglary at gun store early Friday | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Fri, May 8, 2020, 11:53 am

Menlo Park man arrested in attempted burglary at gun store early Friday

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people early Friday morning (May 8) in connection with an attempted burglary at the Imbert and Smithers Inc. gun shop.

Deputies from the San Carlos bureau of the Sheriff's Office responded around 3:48 a.m. and found broken glass in front of the store. The deputies established that no one had entered the store because the security bars behind the glass remained intact.

While searching the area, deputies located a 27 year-old Menlo Park man and a 17-year-old San Jose resident whose name was not released.

The deputies determined from security footage of the storefront that the two suspects had attempted to break into Imbert and Smithers but could not get past the security bars. Imbert and Smithers did not lose any property, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Menlo Park man was booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility, while the 17-year-old was booked into San Mateo County's Youth Services Center.

People with information on the case can contact the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

--

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

— Bay City News Service

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by resident
a resident of Menlo Park: other
5 hours ago

Any business selling guns should be required to have burglar-resistant security like this

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Palo Alto's beloved Prolific Oven is back with home baking kits
By Elena Kadvany | 8 comments | 9,393 views

Is "stage 2" the time to try a more pedestrian-friendly downtown?
By Sherry Listgarten | 39 comments | 8,101 views

What’s wrong with this picture? PA city manager earns more than the president!
By Diana Diamond | 39 comments | 4,122 views

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,571 views

Colleges still accepting applications
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 1,533 views

View all local blogs
 