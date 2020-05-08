Menlo Park man arrested in attempted burglary at gun store early Friday

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people early Friday morning (May 8) in connection with an attempted burglary at the Imbert and Smithers Inc. gun shop.

Deputies from the San Carlos bureau of the Sheriff's Office responded around 3:48 a.m. and found broken glass in front of the store. The deputies established that no one had entered the store because the security bars behind the glass remained intact.

While searching the area, deputies located a 27 year-old Menlo Park man and a 17-year-old San Jose resident whose name was not released.

The deputies determined from security footage of the storefront that the two suspects had attempted to break into Imbert and Smithers but could not get past the security bars. Imbert and Smithers did not lose any property, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Menlo Park man was booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility, while the 17-year-old was booked into San Mateo County's Youth Services Center.

People with information on the case can contact the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.