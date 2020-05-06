Woodside: Two-alarm fire damages outbuildings at home in Thornewood Preserve

A two-alarm fire at 895 La Honda Road in Woodside Tuesday night (May 5) damaged outbuildings at a residential property at the entrance to Thornewood Preserve, according to Woodside Fire Protection District Chief Rob Lindner.

No injuries were reported, and the residents who were home at the time -- a man and a younger male, Lindner said -- called 911 around 7:15 p.m. to report the blaze.

There were multiple structures on the property, and outbuildings were damaged but "the main structure for the most part was saved," Lindner said.

He said the residence is owned by Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, and the town of Woodside oversees it.

Woodside Town Manager Kevin Bryant said in an email Wednesday afternoon that three people were living in the home and are now staying with friends.

"The house was tagged unsafe to occupy until the damaged structures adjacent can be braced and the electrical to the damaged buildings has been disconnected from the main house electrical system," he said.

Open space district spokesperson Leigh Ann Gessner said the residence was being rented.

"We're really thankful (the fire) was reported and put out quickly and nobody was hurt," she said.

The blaze was contained within an hour, but crews remained at the scene throughout the night to monitor for potential hotspots. Highway 84 between Skyline Boulevard and Portola Road was closed for nearly three hours to allow firefighters to move apparatus into the home's driveway, Lindner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears accidental, he said. A cost estimate of damages is not currently available.

Firefighters from Woodside, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, CalFire, the Redwood City Fire Department, and the volunteer Kings Mountain and La Honda fire brigades responded to the incident.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.