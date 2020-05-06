 Woodside: Two-alarm fire damages outbuildings at home in Thornewood Preserve | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, May 6, 2020, 3:15 pm

Woodside: Two-alarm fire damages outbuildings at home in Thornewood Preserve

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Julia Brown / Almanac

A two-alarm fire at 895 La Honda Road in Woodside Tuesday night (May 5) damaged outbuildings at a residential property at the entrance to Thornewood Preserve, according to Woodside Fire Protection District Chief Rob Lindner.

No injuries were reported, and the residents who were home at the time -- a man and a younger male, Lindner said -- called 911 around 7:15 p.m. to report the blaze.

There were multiple structures on the property, and outbuildings were damaged but "the main structure for the most part was saved," Lindner said.

He said the residence is owned by Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, and the town of Woodside oversees it.

Woodside Town Manager Kevin Bryant said in an email Wednesday afternoon that three people were living in the home and are now staying with friends.

"The house was tagged unsafe to occupy until the damaged structures adjacent can be braced and the electrical to the damaged buildings has been disconnected from the main house electrical system," he said.

Open space district spokesperson Leigh Ann Gessner said the residence was being rented.

"We're really thankful (the fire) was reported and put out quickly and nobody was hurt," she said.

The blaze was contained within an hour, but crews remained at the scene throughout the night to monitor for potential hotspots. Highway 84 between Skyline Boulevard and Portola Road was closed for nearly three hours to allow firefighters to move apparatus into the home's driveway, Lindner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears accidental, he said. A cost estimate of damages is not currently available.

Firefighters from Woodside, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, CalFire, the Redwood City Fire Department, and the volunteer Kings Mountain and La Honda fire brigades responded to the incident.

--

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Palo Alto's beloved Prolific Oven is back with home baking kits
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 8,324 views

Is "stage 2" the time to try a more pedestrian-friendly downtown?
By Sherry Listgarten | 34 comments | 7,365 views

Local Flavor – East Asian Takeout Edition
By Laura Stec | 26 comments | 3,278 views

What’s wrong with this picture? PA city manager earns more than the president!
By Diana Diamond | 20 comments | 2,076 views

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 2,071 views

View all local blogs
 