Woman's phone taken in Menlo Oaks strong-arm robbery

San Mateo County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who robbed a woman of her iPhone after her pushing her in the back on Monday night.

The strong-armed robbery occurred at about 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Arlington Way in the unincorporated community of Menlo Oaks, to the north of Palo Alto and northeast of Menlo Park, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect allegedly punched a woman out for a walk in the back. As the victim stumbled, the suspect picked up her iPhone and ran from the scene, escaping despite being chased by the victim. She didn't require medical attention.

Sheriff's officials said deputies were unable to locate a suspect after a search of the area. He is described an 18-to-19-year-old Hispanic man with dark, curly hair, wearing a black shirt, having a thin build, sporting tan/brown pants and donning a black mask across his mouth and nose.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (800) 547-2700.