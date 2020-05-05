 Woman's phone taken in Menlo Oaks strong-arm robbery | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Tue, May 5, 2020, 10:06 am

Woman's phone taken in Menlo Oaks strong-arm robbery

San Mateo County sheriff's investigators seek public's help in finding the suspect

by Bay City News Service

San Mateo County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who robbed a woman of her iPhone after her pushing her in the back on Monday night.

The strong-armed robbery occurred at about 8:20 p.m. in the 400 block of Arlington Way in the unincorporated community of Menlo Oaks, to the north of Palo Alto and northeast of Menlo Park, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect allegedly punched a woman out for a walk in the back. As the victim stumbled, the suspect picked up her iPhone and ran from the scene, escaping despite being chased by the victim. She didn't require medical attention.

Sheriff's officials said deputies were unable to locate a suspect after a search of the area. He is described an 18-to-19-year-old Hispanic man with dark, curly hair, wearing a black shirt, having a thin build, sporting tan/brown pants and donning a black mask across his mouth and nose.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (800) 547-2700.

Comments

3 people like this
Posted by pearl
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

BAY CITY NEWS SERVICE:

You report, "The suspect allegedly punched a woman out for a walk in the back."

Was the woman "...out for a walk in the back"?

Or, "...out for a walk, in the back"?

3 people like this
Posted by Me Two Three Four
a resident of Portola Valley: Westridge
5 hours ago

Recommend the following book to your writer —
Eats, Shoots & Leaves: The Zero Tolerance Approach to Punctuation

2 people like this
Posted by Sentence Structure
a resident of Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
3 hours ago

A correction has thankfully been made to this article. After I first read it I wondered if the victim was on a walk out in the back, as in her back yard or was she punched in the back after her walk. The commas did confuse the story but the rewrite gave the reporting new life.

Who or what is Bay City News?

By the way, I am distressed to hear that at 8:20PM on Arlington, one cannot take a walk without an incident that must have been terrifying. We are in store for some worrisome times ahead. The unemployment numbers means more crime. Brace yourself.

2 people like this
Posted by pearl
a resident of another community
3 hours ago

I just looked at the article (above) again; the Almanac is still using the original Bay City version, although I called the item to the attention of The Almanac editor a couple hours ago.

Bay City News Service: Web Link

