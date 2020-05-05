 Menlo Park gallerist goes rogue, opens doors to visitors amidst shutdown | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Tue, May 5, 2020, 11:36 am

Menlo Park gallerist goes rogue, opens doors to visitors amidst shutdown

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.
Art Ventures Gallery in downtown Menlo Park was set to open Tuesday despite the shelter-in-place order mandating the closure of businesses deemed "nonessential," including art galleries. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

A Menlo Park art gallery owner is pushing back against the nonessential business shutdown, declaring that art is essential and opening gallery doors for visitors.

Art Ventures Gallery, located at 888 Santa Cruz Ave., is set to reopen Tuesday, May 5, with rules in place to minimize the risk of the spread of the new coronavirus. The gallery was also open on Saturday, May 3, Powers said.

Visitors will be expected to wear masks and maintain 12 feet of space between themselves and others. The number of visitors inside at a time will be restricted to two or three, according to owner Katharina Powers.

She said she believes that art galleries should be classified as essential businesses, and not subjected to forced closures by the state and region's shutdown orders.

"Today’s misguided interpretation of what is ‘Essential’ really is a disservice for every artist that has created art through history," she wrote in a press release.

Galleries with few visitors can also be less crowded and potentially safer than grocery stores, she argued in a letter she sent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom about two weeks ago, she said in an interview. She didn't get a response.

She said she sees opening the gallery's doors right now as a way to serve the community, offering socially distanced, masked locals something to do to take their minds off of the pandemic between the grocery store and home.

"It's great to look at art. It gets you in a different mindset, a different spirit. It calms you down and takes away your stress and anxiety," she said. "I'm concerned about the anxiety out there."

So far, nobody's been much in the mood to buy art during the pandemic, she said, but ultimately, her gallery will need to make sales to survive.

In this struggle, though, she's not alone among local retailers. For instance, she said, some other Santa Cruz Avenue businesses are furniture stores that have been ordered to remain shuttered through May.

"I don't understand why they can't open by appointment," she said.

And while many museums around the world have pivoted to offering virtual art viewings, Powers said that's not what she wants. "Art can only be seen in person," she said. Falling in love with a piece requires an in-person experience with art, she added.

"I don't want people to just be on-screen all day long. It's messing up their brains," she said.

--

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

60 people like this
Posted by stanollie
a resident of Portola Valley: Woodside Highlands
5 hours ago

contrary to this woman's belief, an art gallery is not essential.
jeopardizing all of the hard work folks are doing sheltering in place is selfish and self-involved. she should receive some kind of citation for flouting the rules.

Email Town Square Moderator      


39 people like this
Posted by Sammy Sings
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
5 hours ago

Some peeps be selfless.

Some are selfish. Sigh.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by John Ullom
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

Do what you are going to do lady. I can respect that even if I think you are horribly misguided. But don't pretend your motivation is the artistic needs of the masses. You are not be noble. Get over yourself.

"And while many museums around the world have pivoted to offering virtual art viewings, Powers said that's not what she wants. "Art can only be seen in person," she said. Falling in love with a piece requires an in-person experience with art, she added."

Total honesty. Powers wants what she wants and has calculated that her gut instinct trumps. And she is probably right. Not as many will fall "virtually" in love with her merchandise. She needs them to fall in love so the can be separated from their money. Like I said. The lady is being honest here.

Email Town Square Moderator      


35 people like this
Posted by Sing Thing Sandi
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

I think this owner may not be aware that this virus is deadly and very easily spread by folks who don't know they have it. Art is very important and, as an artist who's income has been cut off as my gallery remains closed, I know how important it is. But my life, the lives of my customers and all the lives we are liable to touch are more important. If
we open too soon, we are taking a huge risk in the community. Try to stay the course, Kate. By opening too soon, you also put pressure on other galleries to do the same.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by whatever
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
4 hours ago

Can a landlord be held responsible when a tenant refuses to obey the "law" endangering health and lives in the community, when the landlord has the ability to shut it down.
Someone needs to take her keys away and padlock the store.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Rick Moen
a resident of Menlo Park: University Heights
4 hours ago

"It's hard to understand something when your paycheck depends on your not understanding it." -- Upton Sinclair

Email Town Square Moderator      


32 people like this
Posted by Burt Cummings
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
4 hours ago

So let's say that everyone can declare themselves "essential." Furniture stores: gotta sit! Rug stores: can't be walking on bare floors! Nail salons: are you kidding, LOOK at my nails! And for every opening, the risk of death increases. Period. And if someone were to contact the virus and give it to a REAL essential worker, how would you feel then? Like two of my kids who work at local hospitals! Here's what I feel: while I loved the work at your gallery, I'll never enter it again. Period.

Email Town Square Moderator      


65 people like this
Posted by concerned in Menlo Park
a resident of Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
4 hours ago

The storekeeper's position is the epitome of white privilege during these troubled times (see Web Link). The Almanac's reporting (essentially advertising lawlessness) is reckless as well and is a complete tone-deaf disregard of public health without any critical component to this story. Look, no one wants to be stuck at home. However, we are all doing our part to help our community at large.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by West Menlo
a resident of Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
4 hours ago

@concerned- what in the world does this have to do with white privilege??

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Impressed
a resident of Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
3 hours ago

[Post removed due to same poster using multiple names]

Email Town Square Moderator      


34 people like this
Posted by Burt Cummings
a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
3 hours ago

Enuff: When you post "facts" please check your sources so that unsupported claims don't spread. The current science says masks effective in cutting down the spread of the disease: Web Link And as for "herd immunity" it can also be done by vaccines which you fail to account for, which is what we're trying to get to with the fewest casualties. And while the odds are low of transmission, they increase with contact, period. And if that contact from those who don't abide by sheltering results in infecting innocents who ARE trying to flatten the curve then that's not only preventable, it's selfish and ignorant. Breathing in your on carbon dioxide? Please. I believe in science.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Michael
a resident of Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
3 hours ago

Good for her.

Email Town Square Moderator      


22 people like this
Posted by Local
a resident of Menlo Park: Downtown
2 hours ago

I suppose it’s lucky that we’re the ones stuck with these individualists instead of past generations. Can’t imagine how these sorts of people would’ve reacted to the collective sacrifice necessary to win WWII.

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Remember Rights?
a resident of Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
2 hours ago

[Post removed due to same poster using multiple names]

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Steve Taffee
a resident of Menlo Park: The Willows
2 hours ago

@Enuf

While it it difficult to do total fact checking in the midst of an epidemic, estimates are that about 3 to 4% of those who become infected with the virus die. This number may be low or high since there are some who are infected and don't show symptoms and the lack of widespread testing. But even the most conservative estimates are that 3-4% is on the low side.

Additionally, many who have to go on ventilation face weeks and months of side effects and recovery time. Putting someone into an induced coma, intubating them, and days or weeks of ventilation does a number on the body and those who recover have a long row to hoe upon release.

Herd immunity for most serious illnesses is achieved through vaccination. think of killer of the past like Typpus, diptheria, polio, measles, etc.. These were "eradicated" through mass vaccinations that led to erd immunity, not natural infection rates.

Antibody testing is part of understanding how the virus works, but it is too soon to declare that that antibodies are totally effective against reinfection. More testing needs to be done to determine is reinfection occurs and at what rates. This normally takes years to assess as the virus is constantly mutating.

Healthy people wearing masks is meant to lessen the spread of droplets from your mouth and nose that occurs while speaking and are not effective in preventing the inhalation of microscopic particles. Its the least we can do when visiting establishments where employees are wearing (hopefully N95) masks all day to deal with us.

Regard,

steve taffee

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by Family Friendly
a resident of another community
1 hour ago

Literally the least essential business I can think of. Even nail salons can make a better argument.

Still, she doesn't deserve all the disgusting racist attacks against her in this forum. What an age we live in.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.

Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

Our guide to Peninsula restaurants selling groceries, meal kits and more
By Elena Kadvany | 7 comments | 14,731 views

Is "stage 2" the time to try a more pedestrian-friendly downtown?
By Sherry Listgarten | 30 comments | 6,787 views

Local Flavor – East Asian Takeout Edition
By Laura Stec | 22 comments | 2,909 views

Couples: Empty Nest
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,715 views

Remembering the old while embracing the new
By Cheryl Bac | 0 comments | 640 views

View all local blogs
 