Guest opinion: Start connecting with books

The shelter in place is extended for another month. The fun things you had at the beginning have lost their allure. The Zoom scheduling is becoming wearying. I have an idea for you: Find a book to read aloud together.

The science on the benefits of read-alouds to young people (and not-so-young people) is pretty voluminous. Are you worried your kids are missing out on critical instruction in literacy? It’s amazing what you can do with a read-aloud - from picture books to chapter books for all ages.

When my daughter was younger and we drove to school together, we listened to audiobooks. Tucked into my special memories is when Tink looked contemptuously at Peter Pan and my kindergartner asked me what “contemptuous” meant. My simplistic, “something you think is lame” was met with, “Like, I’m contemptuous of stoplights?” Read-alouds and audiobooks are great for learning new words and phrases. Children hear the words pronounced correctly, hear the context around the word, and are free to try it out right away and learn even more.

You know your readers really well with a good idea of what parts of the book they might not understand. Read-alouds allow adults to help their children learn to question what they don’t understand - the concrete and the philosophical. Younger children will need support more for actual word meanings and phrases - particularly words with multiple meanings. Older children may have questions about historical periods, time shifts, and character actions. Deep learning lies down both those paths. During our nine years of car commuting together, my daughter and I covered a lot of literary devices, historical events and friendship drama.

Now that I’ve lured you in with all the academics, I’ll share the real reason I beat this read-aloud drum so much: it’s the connection. Parenting is hard, and independent thinking has some challenging forms in its early stages. Read-aloud time was always an island of calm for us. As a reading specialist, I knew how important reading aloud to my baby would be. I had no idea how important reading aloud to my tween and teen would be, nor did I expect how many of the benefits would accrue to me.

Middle grade and young adult books can be good reading first off, and they cover topics that teens can be loathe to talk about. Pick a difficult topic to talk about with a teen, and there’s a book that will help you get there. Friendship drama, family trauma, pandemics, life gone awry and more can all be discussed with the help of stories. Our treasure trove of local independent bookstores stand at the ready to help you find the right book until the public libraries open again. And of course, check your local little free library.

Children’s books bring the world to all ages of children in ways they can connect with, and that connect them with us. The older they get, the deeper the conversations become. Right now, there is so much uncertainty, causing stress in many different forms. Creating a family read-aloud time provides a quiet, calm place to be in the midst of the chaos and concern. If you start it now, I bet it gets one of those special memory spots as we head back out into the world and maybe becomes a tradition you keep.

Jacqui Cebrian is a reading specialist at Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park.