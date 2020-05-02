 Fire claims Skylonda shed, vehicles | News | Almanac Online |

Uploaded: Sat, May 2, 2020, 10:34 am

Fire claims Skylonda shed, vehicles

 
Firefighters from Cal Fire, Woodside, Kings Mountain and La Honda fire departments battled a shed fire in Skylonda on May 1. No injuries were reported. Courtesy Cal Fire.

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

A shed caught fire in Woodside on Friday, May 1, scorching several vehicles and partially burning an RV, Cal Fire officials reported.

No injuries were reported in the fire in the 100 block of Blakewood Way in the Skylonda area. Firefighters received the call at 5:13 p.m. on May 1, and the blaze did not spread to nearby vegetation, according to information posted on Twitter by Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters from the Woodside, Kings Mountain and La Honda departments battled the blaze. All units reported clearing the scene just before 9 p.m.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from Edgewood Road at Interstate 280.

