Uploaded: Fri, May 1, 2020, 11:56 am

Woodside Priory in the running for Green Ribbon Schools honor

U.S. Department of Education program recognizes schools' environmental stewardship

by Bay City News Service

Two schools and one school district in the Bay Area and Monterey Peninsula have been nominated for recognition by the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools program, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said Wednesday.

Thurmond announced that Alameda County's Edison Elementary School, Portola Valley's Woodside Priory School and Monterey County's Carmel Unified School District are among the state's five nominees for recognition in the Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools program.

The state and federal Green Ribbon Schools programs recognize schools and school districts for their environmental efforts and stewardship.

Both Edison Elementary and Woodside Priory have waste diversion rates of at least 75%, while each school in the Carmel Unified School District has a garden and a composting program.

"California Green Ribbon Schools expertly use local approaches to tackle global issues such as sustainability and environmental literacy. Students are not only learning and practicing environmental stewardship, but also sharing those sustainable practices with their families and in their communities."

The five honorees, which also include schools in San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties, are among 39 schools, 11 districts and five postsecondary schools from across the country the Department of Education will recognize through the program.

In addition to the five federal honorees, Thurmond announced that Alameda County's Altamont Creek Elementary School, Santa Clara County's Palo Alto Unified School District, Sonoma Country Day School, The Nueva School in San Mateo County and the Marin Montessori School were recognized as state Green Ribbon schools.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

