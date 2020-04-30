Facing precipitous revenue declines, the city of Menlo Park prepares to cut costs

Times are starting to look leaner for the city of Menlo Park. City staff expects an $8 million shortfall between now and the end of the fiscal year on June 30, and a $12.7 million shortfall the following fiscal year.

To balance the budget with those expected shortfalls, the City Council voted unanimously, if hesitantly, to dip into its reserves.

This fiscal year, which began July 1, 2019, the city expects to make up about $5.7 million of the shortfall with reductions in personnel costs and operations savings. But that leaves a gap of about $2.3 million, or up to $2.9 million in a worst-case scenario. City staff have recommended dipping into the city's $14 million in economic stabilization reserves to close that gap.

The biggest piece of the shortfall – about $3.5 million – is expected to come from the sharp curtailing of hotel taxes the city collects. Several hotels in the city have closed temporarily and others have reported record lows for occupancy and room rates, according to a staff report. The city expects a 90% drop in hotel taxes between March and June this year compared to previous years.

Next fiscal year

Next fiscal year, starting July 1, city staff is expecting an even larger shortfall – between $7 million and $19 million and most likely around $12.7 million.

It's likely that property taxes will go down, but it's harder to predict if -- and when and to what degree -- hotel taxes might bounce back. It's also hard to predict how long shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements will prevent community services from being provided and generating revenue.

But with such significant shortfalls looming, according to Dan Jacobson, Menlo Park's finance and budget manager, the city should find a way to cut personnel costs – via negotiations or layoffs – by $4.57 million, cut non-personnel costs by $4.1 million, and use up to $4.1 million in reserves to balance the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Councilman Ray Mueller expressed reservations about drawing so heavily upon the economic stabilization reserve fund because it would likely be a long time before the fund could be built back up and the city's economic hardships are likely to get worse over the next year.

The council asked that City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson and staff develop other budget plans that would rely less on reserve funds.

In a separate discussion, Public Works Director Nikki Nagaya recommended the city put on hold allocations of $400,000 to replace furniture at the main library and $720,000 for a study for a downtown parking structure and return those budget allocations to the city's capital improvement fund.

Small business grants

The council also agreed to budget $70,000 toward a small business grant program being run by the new San Mateo County Strong Fund and the San Mateo Credit Union.

A $1 million allocation of county funds was set to be divvied up based on population throughout the county, and only about five grants of up to $10,000 each were expected to be made available to qualifying small businesses in Menlo Park.

However, during the short window of time during which applications were available on Monday, April 27, there were about 42 small businesses in Menlo Park that applied for funds, according to Rosanne Foust, president and CEO of SAMCEDA, the county's economic development association. An additional $70,000 from the city could support an additional 7 small businesses.

"Small businesses need our support and they need a vote of confidence right now," said Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Fran Dehn.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.