Uploaded: Thu, Apr 30, 2020, 11:43 am

Downtown landmark Cafe Borrone raises more than $100K and reopens for takeout

 
by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

After weeks of closure, Menlo Park's landmark cafe, Cafe Borrone, reopened for takeout on April 29.

In the process, the cafe raised a hefty $110,000 via an online fundraising campaign at GoFundMe.com.

As of the evening of April 29, the fundraiser had received contributions from 706 donors, with a number of four-figure contributions and one for $10,000 from Devon and Pete Briger. Briger is a principal at Fortress Investment Group and is also a backer of the Peninsula Arts Guild's new Guild Theater project.

Orders need to be placed at least a day ahead through the cafe's website at cafeborrone.com. The restaurant is open for contact-free pickup at its MarketBar at 1010 El Camino Real from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Menu items will change regularly. People should wear masks when picking up items.

Cafe Borrone is one of a number of local restaurants that has turned to crowd funding campaigns amidst the coronavirus pandemic to support restaurant and bar staff.

Other nearby fundraisers include:

Avenir Restaurant Group, multiple restaurants (Nola, The Alpine Inn, Milagros, Town). The group's ownership team and vendors have committed to matching the first $50,000 they raise.

Buck's, Woodside

Mademoiselle Colette, Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Redwood City

Parkside Grille, Portola Valley

The Posh Bagel, Menlo Park

Access the full list here.

Elena Kadvany contributed to this report.

Comments

1 person likes this
Posted by Stu Soffer
a resident of Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
5 hours ago

Great to hear this. Cafe Borrone is part of our innovation ecosystem.

Like this comment
Posted by Grace
a resident of Atherton: other
3 hours ago

Great news! We are happy to see this.

