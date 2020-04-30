Downtown landmark Cafe Borrone raises more than $100K and reopens for takeout

After weeks of closure, Menlo Park's landmark cafe, Cafe Borrone, reopened for takeout on April 29.

In the process, the cafe raised a hefty $110,000 via an online fundraising campaign at GoFundMe.com.

As of the evening of April 29, the fundraiser had received contributions from 706 donors, with a number of four-figure contributions and one for $10,000 from Devon and Pete Briger. Briger is a principal at Fortress Investment Group and is also a backer of the Peninsula Arts Guild's new Guild Theater project.

Orders need to be placed at least a day ahead through the cafe's website at cafeborrone.com. The restaurant is open for contact-free pickup at its MarketBar at 1010 El Camino Real from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Menu items will change regularly. People should wear masks when picking up items.

Cafe Borrone is one of a number of local restaurants that has turned to crowd funding campaigns amidst the coronavirus pandemic to support restaurant and bar staff.

Other nearby fundraisers include:

● Avenir Restaurant Group, multiple restaurants (Nola, The Alpine Inn, Milagros, Town). The group's ownership team and vendors have committed to matching the first $50,000 they raise.

● Buck's, Woodside

● Mademoiselle Colette, Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Redwood City

• Parkside Grille, Portola Valley

• The Posh Bagel, Menlo Park

Access the full list here.

Elena Kadvany contributed to this report.