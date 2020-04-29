San Mateo County to reopen trails at some county parks starting Monday

Wunderlich Park on March 21, 2018. The park is one of several San Mateo County parks that will reopen to the public on May 4. Photo by Michelle Le.

Trails at 13 of San Mateo County's 23 parks will be reopened starting May 4, according to an April 28 announcement from the county's parks department.

In addition, starting May 8, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District will be reopening its open space areas in San Mateo County on weekends, according to district spokesperson Leigh Ann Gessner. The district closed its open spaces on weekends starting April 11 at the direction of the county health department. For more information, access the district's website.

Trail access at county parks, which has been off-limits in all county parks since March 27, will be offered with a number of restrictions in place to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, according to a press statement. Some single-track trails will be converted to one-direction routes, and some trails will be closed to bikes. Dogs must remain on leashes.

And other park areas that permit gathering will remain closed. That includes picnic areas, playgrounds, campgrounds, fields, visitor centers, and some parking lots and restrooms.

People who visit parks will have to hike single file on narrow trails, keep 6 feet apart, not congregate with people outside of their household and carry face coverings, according to the announcement.

Visitors are expected to follow the new rules, said Parks Director Nicholas Calderon.

"We are eager to welcome visitors back to San Mateo County Parks and for them to experience the physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors and on the trails," he added.

The parks department plans to open more parks in phases based on access to cleaning and protective supplies for staff, visitor compliance and county health orders.

The following parks will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. daily, starting May 4: Edgewood Park, Huddart Park, Pescadero Creek Park, Pillar Point Bluff, Quarry Park, Sam McDonald Park, and Wunderlich Park.

In addition, the popular 15-mile Crystal Springs Regional Trail, which runs from Woodside to Millbrae, will reopen only for foot traffic; no bikes will be allowed for now. The trail will be monitored by park staff to enforce social distancing and prevent bikes from accessing the trail.

"It’s one of those difficult decisions we have to make as we work to meet the public’s needs and provide a safe outdoor experience during a very unusual time," Calderon said.

Parking remains closed at the following parks, but trails will open to walk-ins starting May 4: Junipero Serra Park, Memorial Park and San Pedro Valley Park.

The following parks will remain closed: Coyote Point Recreation Area (with the exception of the Bay Trail, which will be open), Devil's Slide Trail, Fitzgerald Marine Reserve (with the exception of the trails; tidepools are closed), Flood Park, Friendship Park, Moss Beach Park, Sanchez Adobe and the Woodside Store.

The parks department has canceled all reservations until June and all events until further notice, including Bicycle Sunday.

In addition, parking has been closed at all of the state parks in San Mateo County and several parks have been fully closed to public access. Access the full list here.

Visit parks.smcgov.org for the latest information on park openings and closures.

