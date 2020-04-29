San Mateo County: Supervisors enact countywide moratorium on rent increases

Landlords in San Mateo County will not be permitted to raise rent on certain residential properties between now and the end of May, following the unanimous adoption of an emergency resolution by the county's Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

The supervisors' resolution temporarily prevents landlords from increasing rent on certain types of housing units if the tenant shows he or she cannot pay the increased rent as a result of COVID-19 related impacts. The tenant would have to prove those impacts within 14 days of receiving a notice of a rent increase through written documentation.

Examples of a direct COVID-19 impact to a tenant's household might be if a household member has been sick or caring for a family member who is sick with COVID-19; has been laid off, subjected to reduced hours or endured other business impacts from the virus; has lost income due to having to care for kids impacted by school closures; has borne medical costs from COVID-19; or has dealt with other financial hardship related to the pandemic and the government-mandated shutdowns it has triggered.

The regulation doesn't apply to housing units that are exempted under the Costa-Hawkins Housing Act, such as those built after 1995, single family homes or condominiums.

According to supervisors, the resolution was developed after learning that some landlords had opted to increase rent while shelter-in-place orders are in effect. It may be extended if the shelter-in-place orders continue past May.

"It's unfortunate there's a couple of bad apples that would raise rent at this time," said Supervisor Dave Pine.

The resolution aligns with the intent of other moratoriums at the state and county levels intended to keep people housed during the COVID-19 pandemic for public safety reasons while a shelter-in-place order is in effect.

Previous orders established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic prohibit courts from moving forward with unlawful detainer cases related to evictions. The county has also passed a moratorium on eviction for non-payment of rent by residential tenants countywide and one on evictions for commercial tenants that applies only to unincorporated areas of the county.

Once the moratorium is lifted and people are able to go back to work, the resolution may be revisited, said Supervisor Don Horsley.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.