Community briefs: Printing protective equipment, Atherton seeks landscaping exemption, superintendent holds fundraiser

Libraries use 3D printers to create PPE

San Mateo County Libraries staff is using the library system's 3D printers to create face shields and ear savers to protect frontline medical staff, as demand for personal protective equipment has grown.

Staff members have printed over 300 ear savers and plan to print over 600 face shields, according to the county. They hope to deliver the items in the coming weeks.

More information on the effort can be found here.

Landscaping exemption

The Atherton City Council unanimously approved sending a letter to San Mateo County officials asking them to allow town residents to commence necessary landscaping and gardening activity during an April 22 meeting. Mayor Rick DeGolia sent the letter to Supervisor Don Horsley, County Health Officer Scott Morrow and County Manager Mike Callagy, on April 23, said Atherton Deputy City Manager/City Clerk Anthony Suber in an email.

During an April 17 virtual town hall meeting hosted by DeGolia, attendees expressed concerns about their inability to perform the landscaping work personally; vegetation that would "quickly get out of control" given the large nature of most of the properties in town; and personal health issues related to either the activity or the impact of vegetation that isn't maintained, according to a report town staff prepared for the April 22 meeting.

"The Shelter-in-Place Order provides that arborists, landscapers, gardeners, and similar service professionals are allowed, but only to the limited extent necessary to maintain the habitability, sanitation, operation of businesses or residences, or the safety of residents, employees, or the public (such as fire safety or tree trimming to prevent a dangerous condition), and not for cosmetic or other purposes (such as upkeep)," the letter states. "This provision fails to address issues related to the length of time properties may lay unmaintained and the resultant safety concerns or the inability of property owners to maintain their property on their own due to physical, health or other limitations."

"Health issues come into play when walkways are covered with accumulated debris and lawns go to seed with residents who have asthma or allergies," the letter continues. "A new order should allow lawns to be mowed every two or three weeks.”

The letter notes that a growing number of property owners are continuing to have commercial landscapers and gardeners come to their homes in violation of the health order and it is “becoming more difficult for the Town to enforce.”

To prevent a continued disregard and to find a way to get workers back to work, the town suggests that the county approve a compromise with reasonable requirements for landscaping and gardening work. For example, there could be the following guidelines for this type of work:

• Limiting the number of workers on a job site and in a vehicle.

• Requiring workers to wear protective masks and have cleaning supplies.

• Requiring proper social distancing on the job.

• Preventing sick people from working.

"These and similar types of guidelines can be used to move the region forward, enable re-engagement of a workforce that live paycheck-to-paycheck and obtain greater compliance from our residents," the letter states.

Superintendent holding fundraiser

Las Lomitas Elementary School District Superintendent Beth Polito is raising money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

"Of course, these are difficult times to ask anyone for donations," she said in an email. "I made the choice to continue my campaign despite the circumstances we find ourselves, largely due to my personal connection to the disease Leukemia."

Polito was her brother John's bone marrow donor 22 years ago.

"He is doing well but is one of those who is significantly impacted by COVID-19 as he has a compromised immune system and happens to be a first responder in northern NJ (New Jersey) (significantly hard hit)," she said.

The campaign kicked off the week of April 13 and will last 10 weeks, Polito said.

Woodside student launches website to help students prepare for AP testing

Daniel Longo, a junior at Woodside High school, partnered with his Spanish teacher, Amy Hanson, to build a website called "Hablame" to help with Advanced Placement (AP) test preparation from home, Hanson said in an email. The site helps students prepare for the speaking portion of foreign language AP tests.

"Over spring break he coded and I gave him user feedback," Hanson said. "The website takes AP prompts for both speaking tasks, plays audio, records students and allows students to download their recordings to submit to teachers."

Hanson shared the site on teacher forums and there have been 16,344 users as of April 29. A world language blog also contacted Hanson to ask for permission to publish the site as one of the top four AP resources of 2020, she said.

"Even through a pandemic our students persevere and grow," she said. "I am so proud of Daniel and the site and wanted to share this awesome news with you."

The website can be found here.

Longo also created a version for French AP students called "Parle Français," which can be viewed here.

Woodside tutoring group goes virtual

A student-led tutoring program that ordinarily helps Spanish-speaking students at Woodside High School enroll in electives and advanced classes such as cooking and computer science has moved online, said junior Keya Gupta in an email.

Gupta helps run the tutoring program, which helps these students succeed in classes that they might struggle in because of a language barrier. Gupta said the group is making its services available to students from all schools who are interested.

"School was already tough, especially for those who've had to compensate for the language barrier in class, and now that school is all online, we personally feel it's even more stressful and overwhelming than before; students who needed help before may need more of it now, and may even feel cut off from the school," said Gupta about the program, which is called "¡Arriba!"

The students are offering lessons to middle and high school students in math, science, English and history, along with live tutoring hours, so that Spanish-speaking students can do better in their classes, she said. As an added bonus, tutors have the opportunity to practice conversational Spanish.

Potential tutors or tutees, can sign up here.

