Modesto man arrested on suspicion of killing Menlo Park resident in 2018

A 28-year-old Modesto man is in custody on suspicion of robbing and killing a man south of Half Moon Bay in 2018, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Omar Villagomez Meza was arrested Monday in connection with the killing of 26-year-old Menlo Park resident Luis Alberto Diaz-Lopez, whose body was found in a dirt parking lot near Tunitas Creek Beach off of state Highway 1 shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2018, sheriff's officials said.

Diaz-Lopez had multiple gunshot wounds and had been robbed of his belongings. Evidence and witness interviews eventually led investigators to identify Villagomez as the suspect. He has been booked into county jail and was set for arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Currie at (650) 363-4051 or gcurrie@smcgov.org, or to call the sheriff's anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

--

• Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.