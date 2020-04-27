State Senate candidate hosts virtual Q&A with elected officials in Mountain View and Menlo Park

State Senate candidate Josh Becker, Menlo Park councilman Ray Mueller and Mountain View Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga met over Zoom this week to talk about how their cities responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and what they expect the future to look like.

Some of the steps taken by local cities preempted those by county and state officials.

For instance, in Menlo Park, the City Council ultimately decided to halt all construction – going even beyond the county's mandate, which allows for some construction, especially if it includes low-income housing, to continue. That decision was based on considerations regarding the severe shortage of personal protective equipment for health care professionals at the time. There were concerns that construction workers, who in many situations also use N-95 masks on the job, would be competing for the same equipment.

Recently, the council agreed that whenever the county orders are lifted to permit construction, the city would not impose additional restrictions, signaling a readiness to permit construction again, particularly for housing, in the city.

In Mountain View, the city has opened up its safe parking facility, which now offers 95 parking spots and is open 24/7.

The lockdown will likely be lifted gradually, based on both risk and economic considerations, Mueller said.

Some non-emergency surgeries, as Governor Gavin Newsom has announced, have already been allowed to resume. And lower-risk activities, like construction work, which takes place outside, allows ample space between people and often requires personal protective equipment, are likely to be permitted next.

Restaurants will start to open with lower seating capacity and more outdoor seating.

Kids, who can be asymptomatic carriers and may be less reliable to wear masks and maintain distance from other people, will probably be released last, Mueller said.

Contact tracing will also have to be ramped up. As explained by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, contact tracing is the process that starts when a person is determined to have COVID-19, or is suspected of having it. Then, public health staff work with the patient to recall everyone with whom they've had close contact during the timeframe during which they are infectious. Those people, or contacts, of the patient are warned as quickly and sensitively as possible that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection – the identity of the patient is not provided to protect privacy.

The health workers then provide the contact with information and support about how to quarantine and monitor themselves for illness. Contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are advised to stay home and keep 6 feet apart from others until it has been 14 days since they were last exposed to the coronavirus.

When it comes to antibody testing, there are still a lot of unknowns, Mueller said. It's not clear how long immunity lasts, there are questions about the level of accuracy in some tests, and different strains of the virus can complicate the testing process.

Both Mueller and Abe-Koga said that in the future, managing city budgets will be a challenge. Things look OK for now, but there may be tough choices ahead. One potential bright spot for Mountain View is that land leases, in particular, now represent about 10% of the city's general fund and are an important revenue source, Abe-Koga said. Land leases can be more stable revenue sources than transient occupancy taxes (also known as hotel taxes) and sales taxes, which are taking a hit since fewer people are shopping at local retailers and staying in hotels.

It'll be a balancing act to help people get back to work and back on their feet financially while also keeping the community safe, she said. To help, Mountain View has established funds to help people with their rent and small businesses with their costs, but the need so far has surpassed the available funds.

"It's going to be a very different world when we come out of this," she added.

