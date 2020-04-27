Old Port Lobster Shack owner pleads no contest to tax evasion, grand theft

Old Port Lobster Shack owner Russell Deutsch has pleaded no contest to felony tax evasion and grand theft and faces a sentence of up to one year in county jail -- an agreement the presiding judge called "lenient."

Deutsch, who operated the seafood restaurants in Portola Valley, Redwood City and San Jose, entered the plea in late February, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. He had been facing a March 16 trial date.

Judge Susan Greenberg said the "lenient" deal was based on Deutsch's age, "significant" health issues and lack of any criminal history, according to the DA's office.

The district attorney's office had asked for three years and four months in state prison.

In March 2016, Deutsch, a Portola Valley resident, initially pleaded not guilty to charges of tax evasion, grand theft and fraud, including allegedly failing to pay $950,628 in sales taxes owed to the state over eight years. During a search of his home at the time, investigators found over $600,000 in cash, according to the district attorney’s office. A defense motion to return the cash found at his home was denied in 2018.

Deutsch remains out of custody on $290,000 bail. He will be sentenced on June 10.

Deutsch opened the first Old Port Lobster Shack in Redwood City in 2006 and later expanded to Ladera, Napa and San Jose. The Ladera location and a relocated outpost in Redwood City remain open.

